Elizabethton City Council moving faster on Minnesota Twins request

“This is not about creating a new board or committee,” said Mayor Curt Alexander during Thursday night’s monthly meeting. “This is a task force to keep the Twins in Elizabethton.”

After a discussion on who should be on the task force and what its mission would be, the council appointed eight members to study the problem and make a recommendation to City Council at its November meeting. There was a sense of urgency because of the concern that if improvements are not made, Minnesota may pull its rookie-level Twins from Elizabethton.

In making his call for a task force, Joe Alexander told the council “the Twins are one of those assets of our community, like the golf course, airport, swimming pool and Sycamore Shoals State Park for which a dollars and cents value is almost impossible to determine. When it comes to things like pride in our community, recreational benefits, and overall impression we present to current and prospective residents and businesses, these amenities are priceless.”

He urged the council to appoint a task force soon and to not wait for a new general manager to be hired for the Minnesota Twins. “We must act quickly to inform the Twins of our intentions, provide them with frequent updates from the task force and be ready to make our presentation just as soon as the genearl manager has settled in.”

The members appointed to the task force were: Mike Mains, general manager of the Elizabethton Twins; Richard Barker, downtown banker and longtime Twins supporter, David McQueen, head groundskeeper and clubhouse operations chief for the Elizabethton Twins; Wes Frazier, city councilman; Steve Hubbard, pilot for Bank of Tennessee and Summers-Taylor Construction Co.; Deborah Kessler, finance director and city clerk for Elizabethton; a member of the Elizabethton Twins Baseball Commission, to be named later; and a nonvoting architect to be named later.

The council’s vote came in response to a request made last spring by Minnesota to build a new clubhouse for the home team. The Twins offered to pay a third of the cost of the upgrades, which would probably be well above a million dollars.

There had been little activity by the council during the time when the city’s budget for fiscal year 2016-17 was being worked out, but a recent letter from Minnesota that the offer to pay a third of the cost of renovations spurred action, including a recent trip by Mayor Alexander, Mains, Bank of Tennessee Chief Executive Officer Bill Green and Hubbard to meet with Minnesota Twins executives.

The local contingent of the meeting came away with the understanding that Minnesota will not make a decision on Elizabethton until a new general manager is hired, but that hiring would be done quickly.

Councilman Richard Tester said it was important for the council to be ready to meet with the new general manager with a definite plan.

On another matter, the council heard from Director of Schools Corey Gardenhour about the need to start the expansion of T.A. Dugger Junior High School before interest rates begin rising. In addition to the need for additional classrooms to handle the 25 percent increase in students in the last 10 years, Gardenhour said upgrades include making all parts of the building accessible to all students, upgrading the science labs and replacing some restrooms built in the 1940s.