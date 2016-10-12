Benefit lunch to feature former Clinchfield No. 1 engineer and Erwin Nine POW George Hatcher

One of the nine Erwin natives who survived their planes being shot down over Germany and the prisoner of war camps where they were held captive together, Hatcher and his comrades have shared the remarkable story many times over the past seven decades.

Revered for his service, Hatcher has spoken to numerous local groups about their prisoner of war experiences and even penned a book about his time in Germany.

But lesser known outside of his native Erwin is Hatcher’s long career as a railroad engineer on the almost equally revered Clinchfield No. 1.

And it is that story Hatcher, who turns 96 on Friday, will be sharing Saturday at a benefit lunch for the Clinchfield Railroad Museum.

Hosted by the town of Erwin, the George Hatcher Day benefit will run from 11:30 a.m to 2 p.m. in the community room at Erwin Town Hall.

Tickets are $10 and include a smoked pork barbecue lunch with all the trimmings catered by Toby’s Cafe, music by the ETSU Bluegrass Band and Hatcher’s account of his years of travel on the famed steam engine, first as a fireman alongside his engineer brother, the late Ed Hatcher, and later as the man at the No. 1’s throttle.

Museum Curator Martha Erwin said tickets to the luncheon are limited and expected to sell out. She encouraged those who wish to purchase their tickets in advance by contacting her contact her at 423-743-8923.

All proceeds will go to the railroad museum, located adjacent to the Erwin National Fish Hatchery and the Unicoi County Heritage Museum at 529 Federal Hatchery Road.

