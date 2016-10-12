Good Neighbor: Northeast Tennnessee’s hungry profiled by National Geographic

Included in the pages of “Feeding America, Stories of Hunger and Hope,” are words and photos of some of the more than 4,200 local people who live month by month with help help from food sourced and distributed by by Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and the pantries and direct feeding programs across the eight county region the food bank partners with.

Published as an advocacy tool to illustrate the impact of hunger in America, the book has been distributed to elected official across the country to encourage legislative action to support hunger relief at the federal state and local level.

While the book is not available for purchase, excerpts are available at Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee’s newly designed website.

Among them is the story of “boB” (his preferred spelling), a Marine Corps veteran and former food bank recipient. Titled “He Lived to Serve Others” boB’s story is one of an inspiring man who, despite his more than 80 years, treacherous roads, inclement weather and the pain of cancer, faithfully delivered food and hope to people in need in the mountainous communities of Hancock and Hawkins counties.

Also there is the story of a Hancock County family of four whose rural route home is located far from the nearest pantry. Residents of the county ranked 31st on the U.S. Census Bureau’s list of the poorest counties in America, the father works, but has diabetes and an income diminished by the significant cost of his health insurance. The mother is disabled and unable to work, but receives a small Social Security disability check that supplements their income but not enough to properly feed their two growing children.

And there is the story of Jennifer, a single mother and a military veteran with four young sons, including one with food allergies that further taxes her limited ability to provide. A full-time student with a 4.0 GPA and part-time job as a substitute teacher, Jennifer struggles monthly to make ends meet. She receives food stamps. Her boys qualify for free meals at school. And when school is out they take part in the food bank’s Lunch Express mobile summer feeding program. “Right now, I need the help. And I’m not ashamed to say that,” she said.

The stories illustrate what the the food bank’s new home page states succinctly: “There are hungry people all around you every day … people who seem to be leading normal lives and seem to have everything within grasp. Your local grocer, your drive-thru attendant, your next door neighbor. People are doing something they never imagined … visiting a food pantry for the first time in their lives.”

How to help? As always the food bank encourages those who can to donate and those who cannot to volunteer and advocate for those among us who struggle with hunger.

Area high schools are conducting their annual Student Food Drive, vying for cash prizes for their schools and food and cash contributions that together will help the food bank at one of its most demanding seasons of the year — the holidays.

WCQR radio’s annual Project Thanksgiving is also gearing up and ready for small cash donations to provide a turkey and the makings of a holiday meal for more than 2,000 area homes in need.

Important nutrition legislation is also on the table in Washington and a word to your federal lawmakers can make a difference.

For more information on how to join in the work to curb hunger in Northeast Tennessee visit netfoodbank.org or call the food bank at 423-279-0430

Donations to Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee may be made at the website or by mail to 1020 Jericho Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663.

