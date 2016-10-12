Fingers pointed at Johnson City for tax notice delay, but city's finance director points to state adjustments

Johnson City, which has different property tax rates within corporate limits inside Washington, Sullivan and Carter counties, finally approved the numbers Thursday.

That fact apparently made some who felt the approval had been pushed a bit further down than necessary a little anxious.

State law allows county trustees to begin collecting property taxes as early as July 11, as long as rates have been approved. Johnson City passed its fiscal 2017 budget June 23, but not its tax rate.

Carter County underwent a reappraisal this year, which meant it took the state a bit longer to equalize the rates. Johnson City Finance Director Janet Jennings said the state’s equalized tax rates did not arrive in her office until mid-August.

“We’re still waiting on Johnson City to get everything settled,” Carter County Assessor of Property Ronnie Taylor said Wednesday. “We’ve had our county rates set since July. We handed all our figures into our finance department, and from there it goes to the state.

“I understand it’s (delayed) all over the area, not just Carter, Sullivan and Washington. We have people come in and want to pay, but they can’t pay without a notice. It shouldn’t have any affect on our income. Most people pay as soon as they can.”

Sullivan County Property Assessor Ron Hillman told the Kingsport Times-News a lag could cost that county revenue. He said he delayed sending Sullivan County’s 2016 countywide assessment to Nashville because he was waiting for the Johnson City rate to be set.

Hillman sent the assessment along last month, including what was, at the time, Johnson City’s proposed rates. Hillman did not return phone calls Wednesday.

“What is different this year is that Sullivan County pulled out of the state system (software) and put their own software in place,” Jennings said. “I’ve been told that they have experienced some issues with it and may be going back to the state system next year.

“They should certainly be able to run the county tax bills independent of the Johnson City tax rate, as it has no impact on their tax rate. Our tax rate also has no impact on Kingsport’s tax rate, so they should be able to isolate Kingsport’s billing file and provide that to them.”

The Sullivan County Commission met on Aug. 1 in a called session to complete its budget and set the county property tax rate. Basically, the reason for hurrying the process along was the sooner the tax notices were mailed, the sooner revenue could begin rolling in.

Jennings said she ran the required public notice and placed the first reading of an ordinance to set the rates on the first Johnson City Commission meeting agenda subsequent to receiving the rates from the state.

“We bill in October in most years, that is, since the September early pay discount was eliminated,” she said. “The state can process the county billing file independent of the city billing file, so to say that the counties were held up, is not accurate.”

Washington County Trustee Monty Treadway said there usually is a bit of a delay when a county goes through the reappraisal process, but the Carter County do-over would not affect his office.

“Ours won’t be any different than the past few years,” Treadway said. “Notices go out about the last week in October. The Washington County Commission voted to raise the rate this year (40 cents), but we’re not looking at any delays. We usually start collecting on Nov. 1, and collections run through Feb. 28.”

Jennings said there have been numerous years in the past, before the September early pay discount was eliminated, when Sullivan, Carter or Washington County held the city up.

“In other words, the counties did not always have their tax rate set by the time we were ready,” she said. “We made numerous calls to those jurisdictions. We have been able, in the past, to get the state to proceed with running our city billing file independent of running the county billing file. Again, that was when we were trying to bill early in September to accommodate the early pay discount.”

Johnson City’s local tax rates are: Washington County, $1.87 per $100 of assessed value; Sullivan County, $1.89 and Carter County, $1.83.

There are tax relief programs for senior citizens, veterans and the disabled. To apply, you must go to the Washington County Trustee’s Office at 100 E. Main St., Jonesborough (the courthouse). For information, call 753-1601.

