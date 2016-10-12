Dog rescued from 30-foot hole at old Phipps Bend nuclear reactor site

A construction worker helping to install solar panels in a field beside the abandoned nuclear reactor at Hawkins County’s Phipps Bend Industrial Park heard a dog barking Tuesday morning as if it was in distress.

Matt Mountie of Charlotte found a hole in the security fence and located the dog stuck in a 30-foot hole in the floor of the reactor building.

The hole was about the diameter of a manhole, and the bottom of the hole was filled with water. Only the dog’s head could be seen above the water.

