American Legion Post gets new mobility ramp via donation

It’s a necessity for most American Legion members.

And in recent months, some members began considering the old wooden mobility ramp was more of a hazard leading up to the building’s front door.

“It’s was more of a hassle than anything,” said Bill Brooks, member of Post No. 24.

On Tuesday, three members of Mitch Cox Construction, Inc., tore down that old ramp, which had been hand-built by the late Post Commander Robert Henry, and the next day finished the construction of a permanent concrete mobility ramp.

“We did it because (Legion member) Dr. Perry Counts called on us to see if we could help,” said Mitch Cox, CEO and founder of Mitch Cox Companies.

“We are very thankful for the freedoms of this country and that was just a small token of appreciation for those veterans.”

Although, he didn’t know the total cost for the rebuild, Cox said it was “small in comparison” to what the veterans have given to the country. According to HomeAdvisor.com, the average cost of a disability ramp is $1,590.

While spreading concrete, construction worker Gary Cash mentioned that it felt good to give back to the local veterans organization.

“We just wanted to help them out all we can,” Cash said.

As the concrete began to dry, phase two of renovating the Post’s building at 409 East Market Street was complete. Phase one consisted of installing another mobility ramp inside the building where two steps led into a often-used meeting room.

Mike Harris, owner of the Dairy Queen and next-door neighbor to the Legion Post, answered that call by contributing $500 to the Post for the purchase of a aluminum ramp with handrails.

“He donated money, then we used that money, found and now purchased (a ramp). We just haven’t had it installed, yet,” said Post Commander Bryan Lauzon.

“When folks come in, like Bill (Brooks) for example with his walker, it’s much easier than trying to (walk up) those steps.”

Lauzon said the concrete ramp could attract more members to the local veteran service organization, which already has roughly 140 paid members.

Phase three will involve renovating the bathrooms to be more accessible inside the Legion Post’s building.

“Our third phase is the two restrooms. The two restrooms we have are not as easily accessible as they could be,” Lauzon said.

“Ideally, we’ll do the restrooms later in the fall and first of the year. You know it’s something you have to go out and do some fundraising. Perhaps some of it will be donated, some of it will be raised by fundraising.”

Lauzon said he hoped to eventually replace the building’s carpet and paint the walls later on after the bathroom project.

Anyone interested in donating to American Legion Post No. 24, call 423-929-7540 or 423-929-1251.

