The Pumpkin Barn offers eye-catching pumpkins

Thousands of pumpkins are on display in a 95-year-old barn and adjoining store and old Quaker church. Hundreds more are on display on the grounds surrounding the barn. The pumpkins come in the traditional bright orange and a spectrum of other fall colors, including shades of green and russet, as well as white.

For those who can’t find what they want on display, and those who want to have some fun harvesting their own pumpkin, a little hand-pulled wagon is available to go to the “pickin’ patch,” where any pumpkin can be harvested for $10.

At the center of the autumnal agricultural operation is Keith Hart, recently retired after 40 years as the agricultural extension agent for Carter County. After providing local farmers with the latest scientific and professional advice for decades, Hart has finally put his knowledge to work on his own farm. His results have been spectacular.

Hart deflects much of the praise for his eye-catching displays, passing the credit to Mother Nature and his daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Chris Jordan.

“The weather has been perfect for pumpkins this year,” Hart said. There was enough rain early in the season for good growth and the late summer drought had the pumpkins in great condition for harvest. Hart also had a great yield this year. With plenty of pumpkins left in the pickin’ patch, Hart said he has harvested about 140 boxes of pumpkins. Each box contains 35 to 40 pumpkins.

Hart grows more than 60 different types on a seven-acre plot. In addition to the different colors, Hart’s pumpkins come in an assortment of shapes and sizes, with some topping a hundred pounds. Hart said he quickly learned not to harvest those big monsters by hand.

All the variety of shapes, sizes and colors is where the Jordans come in.

“They are very artistic,” Hart said. “They learned the art of display when they ran Dempsey Jewelers.”

The variation and displays is stunning as well as the props, including an elaborate horse-drawn carriage brought to the mountains from Charleston, South Carolina, and an attractive wooden Quaker church, brought from Dungannon, Virginia. There are elaborate wood carvings and pumpkin carvings by another artist on the staff, retired wood carver Pete Tucker.

It all comes together in the display shed and the old barn, which Hart said was built about 95 years ago by Grade A dairy farmer Billy Williams.

The Pumpkin Barn has drawn people from all over the region and from such distant points as Nashville, where Cadence and Emersyn Stanford live. They stopped at the barn while visiting their grandmother in Unicoi County. They are identical twins who will be celebrating their sixth birthday on Halloween, so they have a special affinity for pumpkins and all the Pumpkin Barn represents. But people don’t need to be born on Halloween to enjoy this.

The Laurel Pumpkin Barn is located at 303 Laurels Road. It is open Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m.; Saturday fro 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.