Back by popular demand;Sammons Hot Dogs is returning to Elizabethton

That best explains why Sammons Hot Dogs is reopening its restaurant after closing down on Aug. 13.

The scrolling sign in front of the business at 2020 W. Elk Ave. tells the story.

“Nationwide calls came in ... you spoke ... we listened ... hot diggity dog ... we’re coming back.”

The sign also announces that the business will be accepting applications for employment today.

Sammons Hot Dogs became an Elizabethton fixture back in 1950, soon after Doran Sammons decided to offer an alternative to waiting 30 minutes at other local restaurants to obtain a hot dog for lunch. He knocked a hole in the wall of his newsstand and fruit market in downtown Elizabethton. The walk-up service, with no need to enter the store in order to buy a hot dog, was unique at the time. Locals called it “The Hole in the Wall.”

The business evolved, using a drive-up window instead of a hole in the wall. When Sammons’ granddaughter, Denise Sammons, decided to close the business on Aug. 13, after 66 successful years in business, she quickly heard from the public.

Sammons, who is now chief executive officer, said she made the decision to close the restaurant because she was faced with two businesses that both demanded a great deal of her time. In addition to Sammons Restaurants Inc., Sammons was also the founder of Sozo Life and Wellness, which she said has grown exponentially throughout the United States and even to Indonesia.

But with such demand in Elizabethton for the simple hot dog, fans will once again be enjoying the same treat they remember from the earliest days of their childhood.