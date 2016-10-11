'Today is historic day,' Noland says about Haslam's appointment of ETSU governing board

On Tuesday, Gov. Bill Haslam appointed Scott Niswonger, Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey, businessman Jim Powell and five other individuals who are either ETSU alumni or have ties to the Tri-Cities region to serve on the ETSU Board of Trustees.

“To say that today is a historic day in the life of our university is an understatement. On multiple fronts, announcements have been made that will really change the future of this institution,” ETSU President Brian Noland said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“This board will determine a future for our institution, a future that will be predicated on our ability to generate new revenues outside of traditional state sources,” Noland said. “So I think you’ll see the university really grow externally sponsored activities outside of campus.”

Those appointees are:

• Janet Ayers, president of the Ayers Foundation and graduate of ETSU;

• Steven DeCarlo, CEO of AmWINS Group, Inc. and graduate of ETSU;

• David Golden, senior vice president, chief legal and sustainability officer and corporate secretary for Eastman Chemical Company;

• Dorothy Grisham, owner/operator of an Allstate Insurance Agency and graduate of ETSU;

• Dr. Linda Latimer, owner of Mountain Regional Pathology and ETSU Quillen College of Medicine graduate;

• Scott Niswonger, chairman and founder of Niswonger Educational Foundation;

• James Powell, founder of Powell Companies and served chair of the ETSU Foundation;

• Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey, owner of Ron Ramsey and Associates and graduate of ETSU.

“I think the diversity (of the Board) is reflective to the diverse academic programs at our university,” Noland said. “They bring a diverse perspective. They also are regional and national in terms of their scope. This is not a local board. This is not a board comprised of people from Washington County, Tennessee. It is a national board that is reflective of the national footprint of our university.”

Niswonger said the appointments followed a 60-day interview process.

“You have an 105-year history there where the governance was somewhere else. And now, it’s going to be local in nature and I think that’s appropriate.”

Niswonger said he looked forward to exploring more organizational and business partnerships for the university.

“There are just so many things that we’ll be able to accomplish that couldn’t possibly be accomplished at a quarterly meeting in Nashville of people that aren’t living and breathing with the university,” Niswonger said.

Ramsey responded to his Board of Trustees appointment on his Facebook page by posting, “I am tremendously grateful for this appointment. ETSU, my alma mater, holds a special place in my heart. I am committed to helping make it an even greater place to live and learn.”

Dr. David Linville, a tenured professor at the Quillen College of Medicine, will serve as the Board of Trustees’ secretary.

“(Linville is) a trusted colleague, and in addition to his work at Quillen, Dr. Linville has chaired the transition committee internally that has been drafting the policies that will move the university from the Board of Regents to our Board of Trustees,” Noland said.

Linville will work alongside board members, plan meetings, fulfill staffing needs and serve as a conduit between the university community and the Board.

Dr. Fred Alsop, a professor in the College of Arts and Sciences, will also serve the role of faculty representative on the Board.

Some of the Board’s primary functions will include approving budgets, tuition rates, new projects and facility master plans.

Tracing back to ETSU’s Committee to 125, Noland said ETSU had already began developing a new internal budget process, along with other operational framework transitions.

“So the work that we’ve done has provided a foundation for a much smoother transition than if we were starting everything from scratch with the arrival of the Board,” Noland said.

“It really is a remarkable opportunity for the university and a historic moment,” Linville said.

“This is a very complex switch that we’re making to an institutional board. There’s a lot of review that has gone on. We have a faculty and staff-led committee that I’m chairing that’s looking at all of the policies and procedures and things that we need to modify in order to be ready next spring when our board is officially seated.”

Noland said he anticipates the Board’s initial meeting will occur sometime in spring 2017.

According to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, the Board will select its first chairman during the first meeting.

Jennifer Donnals, press secretary for Haslam, said that to establish staggered terms, the members will serve three, four or six years.

Tuesday’s appointments will officially go into effect Jan. 16, 2017, pending the approval of the Tennessee General Assembly. Until then, the Board of Regents will remain ETSU’s governing board.

Board members will undergo an orientation and professional development process delivered by The Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

The governance change is a result of Haslam’s FOCUS Act passed earlier this year, and the Drive to 55 initiative to have a degree in the hands of 55 percent of Tennesseans.

