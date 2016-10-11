Downtown Elizabethton will have trick or treating on Halloween

Once again several local organizations and businesses are coming together to hold the annual Downtown Trick or Treat.

“We will have our annual costume contest and a scariest scream contest,” said Kelly Kitchens, administrative assistant for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. Kitchens said candy is not the only thing that will be given away. There also will be books and toys and there will be free inflatables to ride. Mr. Bill will be there to tie balloons for the children.

“For the costume contest, we encourage originality,” Kitchens said. “We want to see homemade costumes. In the past, we have seen some really creative costumes.”

Kitchens said the contest is open to all ages, adults and children. Awards will be given for the top three costumes.

The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library will add some literate Halloween fun. Children’s Librarian Ashlee Williams said this is an important Halloween because this is the 50th anniversary of the first time the Great Pumpkin rose from the Pumpkin Patch in Peanuts.

In addition to candy, the library will give away toys and neat stickers and tattoos. For the youngest set that is too small for the inflatables, the library will have games and other activities to entertain them.

The Parks and Recreation Department will be request that the City Council close East Elk Avenue from Elm Street to Sycamore Street from 2:30-5 p.m. While traffic may use Sycamore Street, East Elk will also be closed from Sycamore Street to Riverside Drive. East F Street from the railroad bed to East Elk Avenue will be closed. Armed Forces Drive will be closed from 2-6 p.m in order for the Parks and Recreation staff to set up and tear down the inflatable rides.

First Baptist Church is also asking the council to close South Lynn Avenue in front of the church, between F Street and G Street, so children can safely cross the street from the downtown event to the events at the church. That request is to close the road from 2:30-6 p.m.