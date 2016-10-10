Unicoi Vice Mayor to remain on ballot; Residency challenge fails for second time

For the second time in four years, the Unicoi County Election Commission on Monday found Hopson’s intent to sell his home in Erwin and move to his native Unicoi was sufficient to establish his eligibility to run for office in the town.

The most recent challenge of Hopson’s residency in Unicoi was included in a packet of information compiled by alderman candidate Roger Cooper and submitted to the Election Commission on Sept. 30 by John Mosley, a county commissioner who is also a candidate for alderman in Unicoi.

The packet includes an unsigned letter that states Hopson has resided at 1000 Quail Run in Erwin, outside the town limits of Unicoi, since 2009 and the commission should not have been allowed him to run office in Unicoi in August 2012 based on a Tennessee Residential Property Condition Disclosure signed by Hopson and his wife in February of that year. “In preparation for trying to sell their 1000 Quail Run property,” the Hopsons stated on the disclosure form they occupied the Quail Run property, the letter states.

Election Commission Chairman Thomas Reeves told his fellow election commissioners and the crowd of spectators who packed their small meeting room on Monday that the law on the issue of a candidate’s residency comes down to the candidate’s intent.’

Reeves he had reviewed the packet and found it to be “a repeat” of the same concerns considered by the commission four years ago.

“As chair, I see no need to get down in the weeds and go back to where we were in August of 2012. From my records, I recall Mr. Hopson telling the commission it was his intent to sell his Erwin house and move to Unicoi. The facts have not changed,” he said.

Reeves went on to note he visited the property in Unicoi on Sunday where Hopson said he spends the majority of his time and did not find him there. Reeves said he is also aware nine homes on the same street as Hopson’s home in the Quail Run subdivision in Erwin have been sold since 2009.

But ultimately, Reeves said, “We have a duty is to decide based on what we know about our law on elections in Tennessee.”

Election Commissioner Marvin Rogers cited legal opinions from an attorney for the Tennessee Election Commission and from District Attorney General Tony Clark provided to the county Election Commission in 2012 that he said stated “intent was the major deciding factor” both in state election laws and in legal precedents established by the courts.

“State law is intent, even of one or more years duration,” Rogers said. “The state (Election) Commission said it is OK to have to two residences. ... Mr. Hopson is within his rights. I don’t say that strongly but that is the law.”

After asking his fellow commissioners if there was a motion to remove Hopson from the ballot and receiving none, Reeves announced, “Mr. Hopson will remain on the ballot.”

Following his announcement, Reeves asked the citizens in audience if they felt the relevant state law was just and received several negative responses. “It will take a judge to change it,” Reeves said.

Unicoi Alderwoman Kathy Bullen said that while she respected the Election Commission’s action, Hopson’s residency outside the town is a violation of the town charter and should be addressed by the Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its next meeting on Oct. 17

Election Commission members responded that they researched that point as well and had been advised state laws take precedent over the laws of a municipality.

Hopson said afterward that he had expected the Election Commission to act as it did. “My intent has always been to move to Unicoi. I think they’ve done what’s right,” he said.

“I want to sell that house. It’s been shown numerous times. … I’ve dropped the price $30,000. I don’t know why it won’t sell.

“But my intention has been to sell all along. My intention is the same. Nothing has changed,” Hopson said.