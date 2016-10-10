Science Hill's 1993 football season still stands out

And the latter of those setbacks paved the way for a deep run into the postseason for the Hilltoppers.

Football was a landscape changing in 1993 for Science Hill. Long a member of the Big Seven Conference, the Hilltoppers spun off the local map along with Dobyns-Bennett into the far-flung Big East Conference as the TSSAA expanded to five classifications.

Since the start of the TSSAA playoff system in 1969, the Hilltoppers really hadn’t been on the state map in terms of football championships. They had a pair of sweet seasons — under Tommy Hundley in 1979 and under Bob May in 1988 — but they weren’t really knocking on the door of a title.

When Mike Turner arrived in 1992, he brought a heightened sense of potential with him. He was simply a football guy, but he also had the uncanny ability to get everybody on the same page.

Perhaps he could have run for elected office, but he wasn’t a politician. He was real. And Science Hill’s football program was about to embark on arguably its greatest season.

And it was a journey. Suddenly the Hilltoppers were league mates with South-Doyle, Sevier County, Jefferson County, Maryville Heritage, Morristown East and William Blount.

Things didn’t start so wonderfully for Turner and his team. The shining season began with a loss — to one of its oldest and biggest rivals. Elizabethton defeated the Hilltoppers 13-6 for its first win at Memorial Stadium in 20 years.

Science Hill would learn from that loss, beating eight teams in succession. They handled South-Doyle 17-7 in their first Big East Conference game, and then topped Sullivan Central (26-0), Sevier County (38-17) and Tennessee High (24-7) before facing a three-point deficit against Morristown East in the fourth quarter.

However, Terry Copeland caught a short pass on third and 9, and turned it into a 61-yard touchdown to allow Science Hill to escape with a 14-10 win over the Hurricanes.

If that wasn’t dramatic enough, next week’s game against Jefferson County certainly was. It was the Patriots who eliminated Science Hill from the playoffs in Turner’s first season as head coach.

And it looked like they might beat Science Hill again. However, the Patriots missed a 32-yard field goal attempt late in the fourth quarter, and Science Hill missed its own field goal chance with two seconds left.

In overtime, Science Hill couldn’t get into the end zone. The Hilltoppers opted for a field goal attempt, but the snap was high. The ball deflected into the hands of kicker Matt Maggard, who didn’t panic and tossed a short pass behind the line of scrimmage to Darrell Love.

Under high school rules in those days, a forward pass behind the line of scrimmage allowed for a second forward pass (the rule has since been changed).

Love was nearly tackled, but he looked up and saw Tyrone Bachman all alone in the end zone. Bachman caught the ball for the touchdown.

“I’m not going to lie, I thought he was tackled,” Bachman said. “It was all Darrell. I was just there at the right time. I didn’t want to celebrate (yet). I just thanked God.”

Turner said, “I thank the Lord for (the players’) creativity and desire to make something good happen.”

Maggard made the extra point for a 14-7 lead, but Jeff County still had its chance. The Patriots scored with a short run on fourth down. Head coach Craig Kisabeth didn’t hesitate.

“There wasn’t any doubt we were going for two points,” Kisabeth said. “The kids wanted to do it, and I wasn’t going to deny them that chance.”

Love said the Hilltoppers knew what to expect.

“I knew they weren’t going to throw it,” he said. “They ran it toward Wayne (Cross) and Jay (Poole), and they just stuffed it.”

The 14-13 thrilling win was followed by blowouts of Heritage (42-6) and William Blount (41-12). That set the stage for a showdown against Dobyns-Bennett for the Big East title.

Science Hill led the Indians 17-7 with just over nine minutes left in the game. D-B got a long touchdown pass from Ryan Wagner to Shane Pierson, and then a big third-down stop on Copeland with just under five minutes remaining.

On fourth and two at the Science Hill 35-yard line, Wagner ran the option and gained 29 yards to set up a first-and-goal situation with 27 seconds remaining.

After an incomplete pass left 22 seconds on the clock and D-B having no timeouts left, first-year head coach Graham Clark made a gutsy decision. He called for a running play, and Roman Carpenter got into the end zone.

It may have seemed like a devastating loss, especially with the Indians getting a first-round bye. However, D-B drew eventual state runner-up Murfreesboro Riverdale in the second round and lost 19-7.

Also, Science Hill still earned a home playoff game. And the first-round matchup against McMinn County was a thriller from start to finish. The two teams would combine for just over one-half mile of offense (881 yards).

The Cherokees went ahead on Chad Malone’s 31-yard touchdown with 3:45 left in the game. The Hilltoppers, trailing 34-31, drove to McMinn’s 37, but faced a third-and-10 situation. A long pass from Andy Harman to Chris Behrer was short, but Behrer made a diving catch to keep the drive alive.

“I knew the situation we were in,” Behrer said. “I knew we had to have some kind of spark. I was just thankful I was able to get back and make the catch. It was a lot of determination, and a little bit of luck.”

McMinn coach John Mullinax, a veteran of the high school game, said, “That was an NFL catch. You’ve got to give No. 8 credit.”

With first down at the Cherokees’ nine-yard line, Copeland ran for the winning score with 1:14 left. Copeland finished with 256 yards rushing and 136 yards on kick returns for a total of 392 all-purpose yards.

On the ensuing kickoff, Love dove on Maggard’s pooch kick and prevented McMinn from having a chance to steal the victory.

“That was a kid who played the whole game defensively, and half the game offensively, and he’s still got the heart of a lion to make a big play with one minute left,” Turner said.

That win bought Science Hill a trip to Chattanooga, and it wasn’t the average journey. The Hilltoppers bus broke down in Knoxville, stranding the team for 1½ hours.

After Turner used his connections to get another bus, the Hilltoppers got stuck in an I-75 traffic jam. A potential 3½-hour trip wound up taking over six hours. The pregame meal changed from a feast to a banana and Gatorade.

However, even though Science Hill’s bus broke down, its horse didn’t. The Hilltoppers saddled up Copeland, and he led them to what was then the biggest win in school history. Copeland carried 30 times for 207 yards in the 21-14 win. Dee Hale’s fumble recovery in the final two minutes sealed the win.

Next up was a quarterfinal contest at home against Oak Ridge, a school that boasted state titles in 1975, 1979, 1980 and 1991. The Wildcats were the statewide measuring stick in the 1980s and early 1990s.

It rained on that Friday night (Nov. 26). Boy, did it rain. And by halftime, visions of a state semifinal appearance were dancing in the heads of Science Hill’s players as the Hilltoppers held a strong 15-3 lead. Harman hit Behrer for a touchdown, and Bachman scored on a one-yard run.

Oak Ridge quickly regrouped for a pair of touchdowns, but Science Hill blocked the second extra-point attempt and the game was tied at 15-15.

With time running out in the fourth quarter, Oak Ridge’s Eduardo Rivera — trying to make his first field goal of the season — hit a line drive through the wind and rain from 41 yards away. The ball barely cleared the crossbar, and Oak Ridge led.

Science Hill appeared to be doomed with 32 seconds left on the clock. However, on the ensuing kickoff, Behrer ran it back to the 42-yard line. He was slammed out of bounds for a 15-yard penalty, and the Oak Ridge bench was hit with another 15-yard unsportmanslike-conduct flag.

Suddenly, Science Hill had the ball at the Oak Ridge 29-yard line with 22 seconds left. Harman hit Richie Oyler for a seven-yard gain, and timeout was called with 14 seconds left. Copeland carried on the next play and got to the 20-yard line, and the Hilltoppers called their final timeout.

Maggard’s kick was dead center, but just inches short of forcing overtime.

Cross, a linebacker, summed things up by saying, “It has been a long time since Science Hill has come this far. Losing ain’t no shame.”

Indeed. It was a season to remember. The Hilltoppers made it back to the quarterfinals in 1994, but they lost 40-0 to Riverdale. Science Hill didn’t make it back to the quarterfinals again until 2014, where they lost 45-0 to Maryville.

So the 1993 season still ranks at the top of all Science Hill seasons in the playoff era.