Road projects set in area

• Roan Street (between Market and Water streets) – roadway improvements. Road closed. One lane of Water Street/Buffalo Street closed at times.

• Legion Street (State of Franklin Road to Alabama Street) – trail extension and improvements. Expect lane shifts and lane closures. Motorists are advised to use caution in this area.

• Boone and West Market streets – installation of box culvert. Intersection closed. Multiple lane and sidewalk closures in place over course of project.

• Browns Mill Road (between Peoples Street and Oakland Avenue) – resurfacing preparations. Expect delays. Detours will be in place.

• Waterbrook Drive at Knob Creek Road – intersection closed for repairs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Traffic must enter and exit Waterbrook Drive from Judith Drive.

Water/Sewer projects

• 991 Oakland Ave. at Mountain View Road – sewer tap installation; lane closures; flaggers present.

• Oak Park area at East Lakeview Drive – sewer rehab; flaggers present.

• Snyder Drive – water line replacement; lane closures.

• State Route 326 interchange/East Poplar Street between Grover and Clairborne streets – move sewer line, install manholes; road closed.

• Oak Grove area – water line replacement; flaggers present.

• East Holston Avenue – water line replacement; flaggers present.

• Veterans Administration Access Road at West Market Street – water, sewer line replacement.

• Poplar Ridge Road (Piney Flats) – water line installation; lane closures.

• 112 Spring St. – water tap installation; lane closures

All work is weather permitting.