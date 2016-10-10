Jonesborough appoints new assistant judge

Mayor Kelly Wolfe said Edmonds will fill the assistant judge position previously held by the late Ron Jenkins.

Retired Washington County Judge John Kiener has also agreed to fill in on the municipal court bench as needed, Wolfe said. Dennis Brooks, an assistant district attorney in Carter County, will continue to serves as the town’s primary municipal judge.

In other business, the board received a report on improvements to the town water system that have alleviated a buildup of chlorine residue in water lines detected at levels above those permitted by the state.

Wolfe said while the residue was discovered in only a small percentage of the town’s water lines and was isolated to lines at the ends of the system that do not receive the same flushing effect as lines located elsewhere, the town had received “a tap on the shoulder form the state that we needed to do better.”

Town Administrator Bob Browning said that since receiving the state notice, the water department had stepped up its efforts and reduced the residue to levels that are “barely detectable” and “lower than they have ever been.”

Browning said the residue was created by the use of chlorine as a disinfectant water treatment and the danger posed was from two cancer-causes gases the residue produces.

At the higher level of the byproducts previously detected, Browning said a person who drank two liters of water daily for 70 years would only have a 1 in 10,000 chance of developing the kind of cancer caused by the gases, or a much lower chance of becoming ill than if they had drank untreated water.

By a special proclamation presented by Wolfe to staff and Brain Games team members from the Jonesborough Seniors Center, the board proclaimed Tuesday, Oct. 11, Senior Center Commendation Day in Jonesborough.

The proclamation cited the Brain Games team for their recent state championship win and for an Outstanding Community Service award presented to the center for its Integrated Community Living program.

With the championship win, Wolfe said the team also won Jonesborough the opportunity to host next year’s state championship and the 200 people who attend the state tournament annually.

The board also commended the Jonesborough Area Merchants and Services Association for its organization of a series of festivals that Wolfe said brought good crowds to the downtown historic district and helped boost both the short- and long-term economic development of the town.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.