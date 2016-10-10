Former Louisiana TV station manager to lead WJHL

The local CBS and ABC affiliate announced Monay that Kenny Lawrence had been appointed the station’s president and general manager. He succeeds Dan Cates, who left WJHL after four years and joined WCSC, Raycom Media's CBS affiliate in Charleston, S.C., in April as vice president and general manager.

Lawrence, who will arrive at WJHL on Oct. 17, is a veteran broadcast executive with a 20-year career in management, marketing and programming. He will join WJHL after spending the past two years as vice president and general manager at KLFY-TV in Lafayette, LA.

Prior to that, Lawrence served as director of programming and audience development for WGCL and WPCH in Atlanta, GA; director of marketing and creative services for WBZ-TV and WSBK in Boston, MA; creative director at Warner Bros. Productions in Burbank, CA; and marketing manager for UPN Los Angeles, CA.

“With a wealth of large market experience in cities such as Boston, Los Angeles and Atlanta, Kenny is a great addition to the team at WJHL” said Deb McDermott, Media General’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “He is a strategic and innovative thinker with a long history of success. I look forward to him beginning his new role at WJHL and helping the station achieve new levels of success.”

“WJHL-TV has done a terrific job serving viewers in the Tri-Cities region,” Lawrence said in a news release. “I look forward to becoming a part of this outstanding community and working with the station’s talented employees to enhance our community presence, strengthen our news position across all platforms and develop innovative multiscreen marketing solutions for local advertisers”.

Lawrence received a bachelor of arts in English writing from the University of New Hampshire, Plymouth, and the University of Connecticut, Storrs.