City Commission candidates talk annexation, taxes, capital projects at Press forum

Incumbents Mayor Clayton Stout and Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin, Washington County Commissioner Joe Wise, sports medicine physician Todd Fowler and William “Bud” Hill participated. The top three vote-getters in the Nov. 8 election will join the five-member body.

What are your thoughts on annexation and de-annexation, and is the state overstepping its bounds?

Wise: Annexation (municipal) seems to be off the table. De-annexation currently is the more active issue. I have yet to see a situation in which that hasn’t caused problems. You can have a small section of a subdivision now ask to be de-annexed, and that move only has to be a small segment of that community.

Van Brocklin: Without a doubt, this is an issue that continues to rise. It is problematic for the city. I’m not opposed to considering a de-annexation. But it cannot be a situation that suddenly creates donut holes. So they have to be very limited.

Stout: I was the only commissioner to vote against the Gray de-annexation. There was an Urban Growth Boundary established by both the city and Washington County, and state legislation is overstepping its bounds.

Hill: Once you start de-annexing one neighborhood, there will be others that say, ‘we can do this too.’ I’m against it.

Fowler: I don’t think we should de-annex unless it is an absolute necessity, and the state telling us what to do is disconcerting.

Under what circumstances would you vote for water and sewer rate increase (as well as tax increases)?

Van Brocklin: We certainly need to consider raising the rates if there is a need. I don’t necessarily look at tax increases as inherently evil. There are things in the community you must pay attention to. Anything in the way of a true emergency also may need to be looked at.

Stout: With the recent tax increase by the city and county there is enough growth in revenue to take care of things for years. But unlike state and other taxes that just go into a black hole, local taxes can help.

Hill: As I’ve stated in the past, I wouldn’t raise any taxes whatsoever. I especially think we got double dipped when the county increased its property tax rate.

Fowler: I can see needing to raise taxes for an emergency. But with the tax base we’ve got right now, hopefully we won’t have to raise taxes for quite some time.

Wise: There’s a distinction that should be made: Water and sewer are enterprise funds. I was the only one who voted against moving the (county) property tax through the Budget Committee, and I was later relieved of my services.

What are the city’s greatest capital needs over the next decade?

Stout: I think you’re looking at the schools getting a new gymnasium and cafeteria. I also would rather have our hotel-motel tax revenue go to a sports complex rather than to ETSU’s performing arts center.

Hill: One would be an aquatics center. And I still feel in my heart the seniors were promised a stand alone senior center.

Fowler: For me it would be having site-ready areas for development. The sports complexes also would be great, as well as planning and getting our roads in shape.

Wise: When you think about capital expenses, you have to think about maintaining what we have — paving, roofs. Also getting the cafeteria out of Freedom Hall. You also can’t sell apples out of an empty basket, so we need to be doing things that will drive economic development.

Van Brocklin: I think we will need a new school. We also need the county’s school sharing to be maintained. If that doesn’t happen, we will be forced to raise taxes. Sports complexes and development sites also are important.

What skills and talents do you think you can bring to the table?

Hill: I think what’s most important is to have a little common sense.

Fowler: I’ve spent most of my career studying, so I can usually take something that comes before the commission and thoroughly study it. My business experience also has taught me how to deal with people.

Wise: I believe I have a reasonably good track record. Generally, I’m a strategic thinker and planner.

Van Brocklin: I’ve been accused of over preparing. I research issues so that I’m deep into them before they come before us. I’ve attended a lot of meetings, and I think that helps facilitate good practical approaches to problems.

Stout: I’ve been small businessman for 15 years. I understand the aspect of the blue-collar worker. All the time, the City Commission looks at architectural and construction projects. I want to get them in on time and under budget.

What role should the city play in the restoration of historical buildings?

Fowler: I can understand wanting to keep those, but I don’t think the city should have too much control.

Wise: My 5-year-old went to her first karate lesson at Olson’s, and that’s a great example of public/private funding. We see the Mill and other projects, and the city has gained tenfold on its investments.

Van Brocklin: It’s a shame that the mindset for saving the old Langston High School building was to let it go for so long. Recognition of individual properties also is very important. Historic preservation is what brings people downtown.

Stout: I believe there’s a healthy balance in Johnson City right now. We have facade grants and incentives that have helped, and the city working with the JCDA has created tremendous returns.

Hill: Langston was the only black high school here from 1965 to now. I can only fault commissioners and the school board for letting it happen. I hope other historical buildings in the city don’t go the same way.

