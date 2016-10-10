Carter Budget Committee recommends more funding for animal shelter

Humphrey told the committee that he and Robinson discovered a serious underfunding problem when they took over direct operation of the shelter after receiving numerous complaints from the public.

The 2016-17 budget for the shelter was approved at $208,919.73. Humphrey said after observing the shelter operations over the summer, he said he found there was serious underfunding that did not cover the true costs of such categories as medical and drug supplies, which were approved at $5,000 while the real cost will be $56,000.

Another area that need additional funding include cleaning supplies, which were approved at $3,500 but the real cost will be $52,000. The mayor said even food was seriously underfunded. He said the approved budget had $2,912.35 for the year, but the true cost will be $39,000.

Those and other increases would mean the real cost of running the shelter is $374,476.51. That represents a total increase in funding of $165,556.59. Since the city and county split the costs, that would mean each government would have to fund the shelter an additional $82,778.29.

After receiving many complaints from the public on the condition of the shelter, Humphrey tasked Robinson with working full time at the shelter until a new director could be hired.

Robinson said there was an epidemic that was killing between two and five cats each day. She said she also found animals starving.

Robinson said the shelter had previously been “a euthanasia mill” and was now “allowing animals to starve to death.”

Humphrey said the epidemic has been eliminated, the conditions have been thoroughly cleaned up, relationships with veterinarians and other groups have been re-established and a new director has been hired.

Robinson said regional colleges and universities have been approached to assist in spay and neuter programs and other needs. She said youth programs are being established to educate the public.

The committee voted 6-1 to recommend $82,000 from the fund balance to provide the additional funding for the shelter, with the remaining $82,000 to come from the city. Committee member John Lewis cast the dissenting vote.

The committee also approved a recommendation to purchase property on Minton Hollow Road to improve a dangerous curve near the Carter County Landfill on which several large vehicles have wrecked over the years.

Landfill Manager Benny Lyons said the road improvement was needed because several large vehicles heading to the landfill had crashed on the curve.

“It is a dangerous situation and always has been,” Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said.

The property owner adjacent to the curve has agreed to sell the land to the county for $35,000. Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh said his department would be able to use state aid money returned to the county to correct the curve if the new property were acquired and a warehouse that sits on the property was torn down.

He said the cost of the road improvements would be $30,000.

The committee voted 5-2 to recommend the purchase of the property using fund balance reserves.

The committee also voted to provide $2,000 for representatives from the Keep America Beautiful organization to assess the county and pave the way for the county to join the national organization.