Body found: Johnson City police say crash happened days earlier

Just before 1 p.m., police went to the area of South Roan and Plymouth Road to investigate the crash.

The investigation revealed that a vehicle had been traveling north on South Roan, left the road on the right side and ultimately struck a fence and a couple of trees. The car and body were not visible to passing traffic, police said on Sunday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said further investigation revealed that the crash occurred a few days ago.

An autopsy was ordered to determine the positive identification and cause of death for the driver. Police have not released the driver’s name.

The investigation was being conducted by the Johnson City Police Department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team. Police said more information would be released pending the autopsy results from the forensic pathologist.