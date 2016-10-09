Meet Your Neighbor: Morgan still considers Northeast Tennessee his home

“I feel like I’ve been a tourist in Nashville for 36 years,” said the 64-year-old Morgan, author of “The Red Sea Rules” and other Christian books and pastor at The Donelson Fellowship. “I’ve not really settled down here in the way I feel like I’m at home. I feel at home when I’m back in East Tennessee.

“I love where I am, and I’m not complaining. But I feel like I’m here on assignment, and my heart is really back in the mountains. The beauty and uniqueness of the personality of the Tri-Cities area, Elizabethton, Carter County and Western North Carolina is unrivaled. Anyone who lives there is blessed and fortunate, and I include myself in that number.”

Nights on the Roan

Morgan still finds himself in Carter County on occasion. He and his wife own Roan Mountain Bed and Breakfast, and they occasionally block off a couple of weeks for a little homespun rest and relaxation from time to time.

His grandfather, a man Morgan never met because he passed away in 1918, purchased the land that would later become the site for the bed and breakfast. The cabin was renovated during the 1970s, and it has become quite popular these days.

“This year has been the best year ever,” said Morgan. “We’ve had a lot of guests, a lot of hikers from the Appalachian Trail.”

Call of Duty

Morgan’s ministerial experience began in 1974 when he worked with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. He took over as pastor at Harris Memorial Church in Greeneville in 1976 and was there for three years.

In January 1980, he became pastor of The Donelson Fellowship in suburban Nashville and has been there ever since. But his feet haven’t been planted there. Morgan has conducted conferences for mission groups in Asia, Africa, Europe and South America. He has also lectured frequently in Sweden.

Through it all he has maintained a down-to-earth demeanor that perhaps doesn’t match his success. For example, while working on a tight deadline for a new book, Morgan took a call out of the blue and patiently granted an interview for this story.

Such fellow-man kindness may seem a bit surprising for a man who has more than 35 books in print with more than four million copies in circulation in multiple languages. He writes for Dr. David Jeremiah and Turning Points Magazine, and has many articles published in other leading Christian periodicals.

His resume is quite an accomplishment, but Morgan still finds time to attend to his wife, Katrina — who is dealing with Multiple Sclerosis.

“She has been battling this for 26 years since her diagnosis,” said Morgan. “She is wheelchair bound, and I am a caregiver to her. I’m the chief cook, and I’m a homemaker.”

Morgan and his wife have three daughters and 14 grandchildren.

Journey to the center of the state

There’s a specific reason Morgan wound up in Middle Tennessee. He said it was not only God’s call on his heart for a pastorate opportunity, but also because Nashville is loaded with publishers.

“Nashville is a publishing mecca,” he said. “I think the Lord led me here partly because of the publishing concentration in the city.

“I didn’t know it at the time. I didn’t think I would start writing books, but the doors opened very easily. It is still very hard to break into publishing, but the Lord opened doors in a way that was unexpected to me.”

Still, it was hard to say goodbye to his home.

“I truly hated leaving the mountains,” said Morgan. “You know the verse, ‘I lift my eyes to the hills. From where does my help come? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.’ That’s what I feel about the mountains. It reminds me about the greatness of the Creator. But you have to go where the Lord leads you.”

The early years

Before he was known throughout the world, Morgan was just another kid at East Side Elementary School in Elizabethton. He also attended T.A. Dugger Junior High.

Through his formative years, Morgan was surrounded by Christian thought and character. He developed a love for books at a very young age.

“My parents were both very active in church,” Morgan said. “My dad loved to study the Bible, and I saw him every night reading his Bible and reading Christian books and studying prophecy. He was especially interested in prophecy related to Israel. My dad was a tremendous reader.

“It’s a little odd, but I would hang out at a religious bookstore. I was drawn to Christian books, even as a child. I just always loved books and reading.”

His parents were both teachers, and he attended Unaka High School and graduated in 1970. While in high school, Morgan said he wasn’t particularly athletic but was team manager in basketball and football and attended most all of the games. After high school, Morgan attended King College.

“That was the mixed-up period in my life,” he said.

A friend suggested Morgan should consider attending Columbia Bible College in South Carolina. He moved on to Columbia International University after his sophomore year, and it was there he met a serious Christian challenge.

“It was my first night in the dormitory when my roommate really challenged me and got in my face about really committing my life to the cause of Christ in a way I had never contemplated before,” Morgan said. “And it was as though the Lord switched on a surge of adrenalin that is still going today. I feel like I’ve got my foot on the accelerator, and I can’t quite take it off.”

The write stuff

Morgan said he loves what he is doing. It’s not just tending to his flock in the church — where he was formerly the senior pastor, but now serves as the teaching pastor — but it’s his writing.

At the forefront of his books is “The Red Sea Rules.” It is 10 principles for handling difficult situations, and is drawn from the dramatic story of the parting of the Red Sea in Exodus 14. Over 500,000 copies of the book have been sold.

“It doesn’t speak to my ability as a writer,” said Morgan. “I think there are much better writers than I am. It speaks to the fact that people in this society are encountering enormous stress, and the Bible is full of information that can help them.”

The book’s popularity caught Morgan off guard.

“It’s something we never dreamed about,” he said. “We are very grateful and excited that people continue to find it useful.”

Morgan also authored a trilogy of books called, “Then Sings My Soul.” They are stories of the great hymns of Christianity, and how they came to be.

His latest book is, “The Strength You Need.” Dr. David Jeremiah, founder and president of Turning Point Ministries, said of the book, “In an age when many Christians seem to be suffering from a major power outage, Robert Morgan has plugged us back in to the only Source of Power sufficient for these challenging times.”

Connecting with David Jeremiah

Morgan said he used to listen to Jeremiah on the radio, and enjoyed it very much. The success of “The Red Sea Rules” created an opportunity for Morgan to write for Jeremiah’s magazine, Turning Points.

“Then he asked if I would help him with some of his books,” Morgan said.

Morgan has also spoken at Jeremiah’s church, Shadow Mountain Community Church in El Cajon, California.

“I’ve found him to be the hardest working and most sincere man imaginable,” Morgan said. “He has a drive and energy to accomplish what he can do for the Lord that is almost unparalleled.

“I’m happy to work with him. I have confidence in his integrity and message. And he has been so good to me. We’ve gotten to be good friends, sharing burdens and praying for one another.”

What the world looks like

Morgan said he believes the Bible is infallible and authoritative.

“I have strong confidence in the truth of Scripture, and the lordship of Jesus Christ, and the power of the blood of Christ to give us eternal life and hope in heaven,” said Morgan. “America has become so secularized that we live in a society that is not only post-Christian, but it’s anti-Christ. We live in a secular society where every belief system is tolerated except Biblical Christianity. Christians are increasingly discriminated against, and ridiculed by the media. They are put on the defensive by the courts. There is a national Christian bias, and secularization has become the religion of the land.”

Morgan said even some who stand under the name of Christian water down their approach to Scripture.

“But not me,” he said. “I am committed to teaching the exposition of Scripture because I believe our hearts are made for Scripture, that we need the truth of Scripture the way our bodies need food. The Bible says man shall not live by bread alone.”

Despite the increasingly secular worldview, Morgan said he’s enthusiastic about today’s times.

“This is a pretty exciting time to be a Christian because the distinction between Christian and the rest of society is sharp,” he said.

Morgan is scheduled to be in Carter County from Oct. 17-20. He will be speaking Oct. 17 at Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church on U.S. Highway 19E at 7 p.m.

For more information on his ministry, please visit robertjmorgan.com or his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RobertJMorganMinistries/ His bed and breakfast website is roanmtbb.com.