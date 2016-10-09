Johnson City's fall leaf collection set

Residents are asked not to bag leaves and to have leaves piled behind the curb (not in front of the curb or on the street). Leaves will not be collected in alleys. All leaf piles should be free of trash, debris and limbs or they will not be collected.

As a service to our citizens, the city will deliver leaves at no charge upon request. Leaves are delivered in full truckloads only — approximately 18 cubic yards or roughly 3 tons — and can be requested by calling 975-2700.

As a reminder, brush collection takes place year-round but may be altered due to leaf collection. The city defines brush as: tree trimmings, shrubbery (with no roots), limbs, etc., generated by routine maintenance of a property by the homeowner. Here are some collection guidelines to help homeowners as they clear brush and prepare for fall yard work.

• Brush piles must not exceed 10-foot lengths, must be piled straight and placed behind or on the curb for collection. Do not place brush on center medians or islands.

• Do not place brush next to objects such as fences, guy wires, and poles or under trees. Equipment is restricted in those areas.

• Brush may not be mixed with other debris. Brush mixed with leaves, grass, lumber, dirt, rock, concrete, building materials or other debris will not be collected until properly separated.

Anyone hired to trim or remove trees, shrubs, etc., is required to remove the resulting brush from the property. Failure to do so may result in a court citation.