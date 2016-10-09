logo
Johnson City Press hosting forum for Board of Education, City Commission candidates Monday

Gary B. Gray • Today at 4:09 PM
ggray@johnsoncitypress.com

The Johnson City Press will host a public forum for Johnson City Commission and Board of Education candidates on Monday in the Memorial Park Community Center gymnasium.

Candidates for both the board commission will respond to questions, with each session expected to last about one hour. The forum will begin with school board candidates at 6 p.m.; commission candidates will follow at 7 p.m.

You can email your questions beforehand to rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com, and also at mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. The forum will be streamed live at johnsoncitypress.com.

The community center is located at 510 Bert St. Should you need more information or require special accommodations, call 434-5749.

