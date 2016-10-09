Delivery of Support Services for Veteran Families in transition

Effective Oct. 1, VOA took over the delivery of the delivery of SSVF direct financial and assistance and support to veterans’ families in 37 East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Southeastern Kentucky counties previously provided through the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness of Johnson City and the Tennessee Valley Coalition on Homelessness of Knoxville.

Farrah Ferriell, VOA’s senior director of development in Louisville, said VOA has been delivering SSVF services on a smaller basis, along with other veteran programs services, in all but a few of the counties served by ARCH and Tennessee Valley since 2012.

While the VOA did not have a Johnson City office dedicated to the SSVF program at the beginning of last week, Ferriell said the delivery of its newly expanded services has been seamless.

VOA workers spent the past week driving from Knoxville to Johnson City to meet with veterans here and will have a Johnson City office available to them beginning this week, Ferriell said.

“We are in the process of moving in and aim to be fully operating in our new office space by Monday. Because of the nature of operating an SSVF, a significant portion of our work is conducted out in the field and meeting veterans where they are at,” she said.

The new SSVF office will be located at 112 E. Myrtle Ave., Rooms 401 and 401B. Office hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, may call the the Johnson City office at 480-6660. Veterans in Southwest Virginia area may contact VOA by calling 703-341-5077.

Asked if the early September announcement of the transfer of the counties previously provided SSVF services by ARCH and Tennessee Valley had given VOA time to prepare for the expansion of its SSVF services, Ferriell said, “Even though we were not anticipating this opportunity, we had a plan in place and, once we learned of the grant, we immediately began to customize our service delivery plan for the specific needs of this grant.

“We have decades of experience implementing homeless veteran programs like HVRP (Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program), and because of our experience and because of our professional, accredited business model we are able to move very quickly.

“Volunteers of America has delivered SSVF services in 25 counties within East Tennessee, including Johnson City, since 2012. ... We have been in the Knoxville area for much longer, 15 years, and because of our experience in East Tennessee we have positive working relationships with (Veterans Affairs), SSVF, as well as all of the local community partners and coordinating agencies and most importantly, with veterans who need assistance.

“Volunteers of America cannot do this work alone and we know that is going to take all of us to ensure that veterans are receiving the services that they need. ARCH is an important community partner and we have worked collaboratively with them for years and together have served veterans in need.”

Ferriell noted that VOA did not apply for the expansion of its services in the counties that previously received SSFV through ARCH and Tennessee Valley, but had instead accepted a VA request to “provide additional services in an expanded territory.”

“It was not a competitive application and we did not apply. At the request of the VA, we did submit information so they could evaluate our readiness to take on these additional services,” she said.

Asked for the reason for the VA’s decision not to renew the SSVF grant funding previously awarded to ARCH and Tennessee Valley, VA spokeswoman Ndidi Mojay said ARCH competed for the grant renewal for 2016 as an existing SSVF grantee, but was not selected for renewal because ARCH was “untimely and non-responsive to requests for information” for a VA Financial Services Center audit.

“Due to the lack of and the lateness of the responses to FSC audit requests, VA deemed ARCH to be non-compliant with fiscal management requirements. Under VA’s regulations, grantees with an overdue or unsatisfactory response to an audit fail the threshold requirement for grant funding,” Mojay said.

ARCH Executive Director Anne Cooper said they agency responded to the auditor’s requests with more than “174 emails and multiple texts and phone calls” that lasted until 8 p.m. on several occasions.

“We sent everything she requested. She would hang up, not call back for three weeks and we’d have to start over from the beginning. It took eight months for her to complete it. She finally sent our audit letter via email on Aug. 18 but the attached letter was dated May 16. It was held for three months.”

Cooper also cited a 2014 Office of Inspector General’s report that she said shows the SSVF program has a history of noncompliance with its own policies and procedures.

She said the VA audit will not impact other grants awarded to ARCH and its member health and human services agencies for housing and other support services for homeless people in Northeast Tennessee in ARCH’s core service area.

