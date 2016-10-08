Turkey Hill recalls ice cream brand over allergen concerns

These packages may include undeclared ingredients of almonds and eggs, and could be harmful to consumers with food sensitivity or allergy to these ingredients.

The cup of the affected package reads Dutch Chocolate Premium Ice cream and the package lid reads Rocky Road Premium Ice Cream.

The sell-by date is May 23, 2017, found printed on the bottom of the package. All affected stores have been instructed to remove the product from their shelves. All affected packages would have been purchased by consumers after 09/08/2016.

There is no safety issue with the product for consumers who are not allergic to almonds and eggs, the company said.

Consumers who have purchased affected packages can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Turkey Hill Dairy at 800-MY-DAIRY (800-693-2479).