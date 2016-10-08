Rain doesn't hamper Saturday's Apple Festival

“This is truly a community event,” said Cathy Huskins, executive assistant for the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce.

With help from hundreds of people and countless organizations, the 39th annual festival was beneficial to the whole county, organizers said.

“Despite the rain, we’ve had a very successful festival. (Friday) morning, we actually had a record-breaking crowd,” said Amanda Delp, executive director of the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce.

“When the rain showers began yesterday, we did see our crowd decrease a little bit, but overall we still had great attendance.”

Saturday’s weather was similar, with a chilly breeze and erratic showers, but the attendance was still significant.

“It’s been a very steady flow. Even when the rain starts, they just kind of move in under a tent or move in under an awning, but they don’t leave. Even though the weather is bad, it has not damped their spirits,” Delp said.

Shortly after 1 p.m., attendees were swarmed around the 374 booths and 297 vendors lined up and down a wet South Main Avenue.

It was quite a task to maneuver from one end of the festival to the other, but in the middle of the assembly was vendor Rachel Troyer.

Troyer, who owns Mountain View Bulk Foods, stayed consistently busy answering customer questions and selling canned goods out of her small booth.

“I’ve been doing the festival for about eight years,” Troyer said while she simultaneously helped four people.

“It’s been real good for us this year. We have our repeat customers, so they come in and know what they want. They already know even before they get here. I can tell a difference every year that there are more (repeat customers).”

And while she’s certainly growing her customer base, Troyer admits she has fostered friendships with her customers that support her.

“I feel like the people that come out in the rain for this are the people that are actually here to buy stuff. Because everyone you see is carrying something. It’s not the people who come out just to hang out in the streets to catch up,” Huskins said.

Across from Troyer’s booth was Alexis Taylor, a first-time vendor who was testing out the market.

“We love (the festival). It’s a good event that brings a lot of people into town,” said Taylor, who was selling decorative pallets for the first time.

“We’ve done really well. We’ve had a lot of interest in the pallets and had lots of good feedback and reviews. So in the next few days, we’ll try to get a Facebook page up.”

This year’s Apple Festival did feature a new tailgate section in The Bramble event venue on Gay Street. Delp said the tailgate was added to provide another option for those who visit the festival, but don’t prefer walking among the crowds.

“They have food, activities, ice cream and right now, of course, they’re watching the UT football game,” Delp said.

The festival concluded on Saturday with Kingsport native Neal Hartley performing contemporary Christian music on the Love Street Stage.

