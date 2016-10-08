Listeners travel great lengths to attend Saturday's National Storytelling Festival

And so many more.

Saturday clearly showed why Jonesborough’s cornerstone festival is termed the “National” Storytelling Festival.

“We’ve got people here from various different parts of the world. We know that people are traveling from everywhere. You can tell because when a storyteller mentions a place, people cheer,” said Kiran Singh Sirah, president of the International Storytelling Center.

“They’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re from Brooklyn,’ or ‘I’m from Maine,’ ‘I’m from Seattle.’ So it’s really, really cool. Not just the storytellers are representing the nation, but the people are representing the nation.”

Several people visited the 44th annual National Storytelling Festival just because they heard Sirah mention it during a presentation a while back in Washington, D.C.

“People here just came up to me and said, ‘I heard you talk in Washington, D.C., and you talked about the storytelling festival.’ So they’ve come down all the way from Canada just to experience it for themselves,” Sirah said. “So it’s going well. The atmosphere is really, really good.”

Cloudy skies and spotty showers certainly didn’t dampen Carol Diebel and Sally Filkins’ experience as the duo traveled from Maryland to Jonesborough to hear some of their favorite storytellers.

“I have friends who’ve come (to the festival) for 15 years straight,” Diebel said. “We even came early (this year) and camped. So you come rain or shine and you dress for it. It’s all about experiencing the different storytellers.”

Diebel said her interest in storytelling stemmed from intertwining stories into work presentations.

“Before I went in, I remembered reading something that said everybody loves a story so tell it in a story. So when I would get up to make all my presentations, I would always tell the story of the corporation I was talking about ... Then they would come up to me afterwards and say, ‘We loved your presentation,” Diebel said.

Diebel gave rave reviews for storyteller Judith Black, who performed early on Saturday in the Creekside Tent.

“Judith Black was just great, and also Donald Davis. If you could go see him, he’s just the classic, old-time storyteller,” Diebel said.

Depending on the speaker, audiences were treated to a mix of comedy, historical context, personal adventures and tales of overcoming adversity.

The festival’s large big-top tents protected most from the day’s irregular rain and brisk wind.

This festival grounds included four large tents: the Courthouse Tent and Creekside Tent were both off Main Street; the Tent on the Hill was just behind the Storytelling Center; and the College Street Tent was at the corner of College Street and Sabin Drive.

“When you’re here, there are plenty of places to get away from the rain. But once you’re in the tent, you can stay there all day,” Sirah said.

Several other tents specifically for dining and shopping were also disbursed around downtown Jonesborough.

This year’s festival was based on the same model as previous years. But Sirah did say a few additions were made, such as Story Spot stages that allow anyone to tell a story.

“You can sign up and be a great grandchild telling (a story) to your great grandmother or vice versa. It’s fostering that family experience,” Sirah said.

The National Storytelling Festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.