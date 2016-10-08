Johnson City Press Christmas Box kicks off annual drive for families and seniors in need

Registration for large holiday food boxes and grocery shopping gift certificates from the Christmas Box and gifts of clothing and toys for children from the Salvation Army Angel Tree will be conducted for Carter County residents Tuesday and Wednesday at the National Guard Armory in Elizabethton.

Registration for Unicoi and Washington County families will be held throughout the week of Oct. 17 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.

Signup hours will be from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. at both locations. Low-income families and seniors who wish to register are asked bring a photo ID for the person registering, ID for all household members over age 12, proof of age for children under 12, proof of address such as utility bill, and proof of income and expenses such as a food stamp letter.

As it has for the past several years, the Christmas Box will provide food for the holiday to more than 1,200 low-income households in the three-county area, including the families of every child served by the Johnson City Salvation Army Angel Tree and several hundred low-income seniors.

The distribution includes large family food boxes with all the makings of a holiday meal and several additional meals for families of three or more people, and grocery shopping gift certificates for seniors and small households of one or two people.

The estimated cost of the food distribution is $70,000. The Johnson City Press covers all administrative costs of the project so that 100 percent of every donation is used to purchase food.

While the fundraising for this year’s Christmas Box food officially kicks off today, gifts from the many area businesses and community groups who help make the holiday food distribution possible have already begun to roll in.

A $1,000 donation from Bank of Tennessee presented to Christmas Box on July 27 was among this year’s earliest donations. Christmas Box Board President Art Powers said the Bank of Tennessee’s gift will provide 25 families with holiday boxes filled more than 45 food items.

Other early gifts include donations from the Watauga Association of Baptists, Morris-Baker Funeral home and the First Baptist Church of Elizabethton’s Vacation Bible School.

International Paper of Elizabethton has also been in contact with the Christmas Box to arranged for the pickup of the company’s annual gift of 1,200 large cardboard boxes for the distribution.

And the new Johnson City Press Christmas Box webpage, launched last week to give community members a convenient new way to help provide food to the area’s neediest households, has also begun receiving donations.

Johnson City Press Publisher Justin Wilcox said the website was built to allow credit card donations to be deposited directly without any portion of the gift going to fees. And as with all other administrative costs, transaction fees on contributions made through website will be paid by the Johnson City Press, so that 100 percent all online donations likewise go to food.

To help spread the news about this year’s holiday food drive, Wilcox encouraged everyone to watch for updates on the Johnson City Press Christmas Box Facebook page, give the page a “Like” and recommend it to friends on their social media platforms.

For those who wish to help, donations to the Johnson City Press Christmas Box may now be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605.

More information about the Christmas Box and how to help may also be obtained by calling Johnson City Press Operations Manager Ron Tipton at 929-3111, ext. 3302.

