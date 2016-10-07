Registration to vote in Nov. 8 election ends Tuesday

Washington County Administrator of Elections Maybell Stewart said she expects a healthy turnout. Not only because of the presidential contest between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump, but also because the municipal election has been moved to coincide with the general election.

In 2014, voters overwhelmingly supported two Johnson City charter amendments: one moved the municipal election to coincide with the November general election; the other allows the City Commission to appoint an interim commissioner when there is a vacancy.

This year’s Aug. 4 federal/state primary and Washington County general election drew 7,196 voters from a pool of 76,081 registered voters, or 11.6 percent. The 2012 November election drew 44,282 Washington County voters, or 58 percent of those registered.

“No identification is needed to register, and all that needs to be done is to fill out a form,” Stewart said. “You will, however, need a state- or federal-issued ID when you go to the polls to vote. I also strongly encourage registered voters who have moved since the last time they voted to update their information with us before they go to vote.”

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Wednesday, Oct. 19 and ends Thursday, Nov. 3. Early voting hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays (Oct. 22 and 29).

Stewart said people can register to vote at the Washington County Courthouse Election Commission office through 5 p.m. on Oct. 11. You can also register at the Washington County Clerk’s Johnson City office at 378 Marketplace Blvd., Suite 1, and the Johnson City Driver Services Center, 4717 Lake Park Drive. Registration forms also can be obtained at wcecoffice.com.

The forms can be dropped off at any of the three locations. They also can be emailed to the Election Commission at wcecoffice.com or faxed to 423-913-8430.

The Johnson City Press is hosting a public forum Monday for Johnson City Commission and Board of Education candidates in the Memorial Park Community Center gymnasium, 510 Bert St.

Candidates for both Board of Education and City Commission will respond to questions, with each session expected to last about one hour. The forum will begin with school board candidates at 6 p.m.; commission candidates will follow at 7 p.m.

You can email your questions beforehand to rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com or mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. The forum will be streamed live at johnsoncitypress.com. Should you need more information or require special accommodations, call 434-5749.

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.