Apple Festival off to a sweet start

“The rain hurt us a little bit but not much. We still had a good crowd all day and streets are full,” said David Cornett, who been hawking his Just Herbs custom-blended seasonings at the Apple Festival for 34 of its 39 years. “We come every year and have a lot of repeat customers. People look for us.”

While many of the more than 110,000 visitors who travel to the festival come from surrounding states, it was just a short drive over from neighboring Sullivan County for Tandy Hobbs and her husband Travis.

They were on a search for apples, and Tandy knew just which ones she wanted. “Everybody has their own taste, but I love the Winesap,” she said. “We have apples at home, but these are big and you can tell they’re really fresh.”

Eva Hubbard, a member of the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce, which stages the annual festival, said the chamber was pleased with the excitement people seemed to have for the festival.

“We’ve had a great turnout,” she said. “And even though it’s rained, our weather sure is better than last year. We have a lot of new vendors, a lot of diverse vendors. And we have a lot of really good food.”

A regular on Southeast Tourism Society’s list of Top 20 Event and a three-time winner of the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association’s Pinnacle Award, the festival top attractions include the Blue Ridge Pottery show, held at the nearby Unicoi County Middle School, and more than 300 arts and craft vendors who line the streets of Erwin for the two-day festival.

Today’s festival activities will include live music on two downtown stagesand a tailgate party with the weekend’s biggest games on big screen TV at The Bramble entertainment venue on Gay Street.

Festival hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parking is available just outside the festival area at Exit 37 of Interstate 26. Because of the large number of people who attend the festival, organizers request no pets, bicycles and skateboards inside the festival area.

More information about the festival and how to register for its competitive events may be obtained online at http://unicoicounty.org/apple-festival or by contacting the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce at 423-743-3000.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.