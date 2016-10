A black Dodge Ram 3500 traveling south on Watauga Road collided into the side of a Climate Controllers work van. The driver of the van attempted to cross from Bernie Street across Watauga Road when the wreck happened.

The van’s driver thought it was a four-way stop at Bernie Street and Watauga Road, which was the reason he pulled out in front of the truck, a witness said.

No one was taken to the hospital.