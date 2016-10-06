Truck crashes into 14 cars in Walmart parking lot in Unicoi

According to Lt. Richard Garrison with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Trooper Ryan Brackett was called to the store at 4:48 p.m. in response to a medical emergency.

Garrison said he received information that a driver, who had suffered a medical emergency, had lost control and crashed into multiple cars in the store’s parking lot.

A preliminary accident report states that a white 1999 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Melvin D. Morris, 74, Erwin, struck 14 unoccupied vehicles.

Morris and a passenger in the truck, Judy T. Morris, 65, Erwin, were being treated by emergency medical service personnel for injuries suffered in the crash when Brackett arrived at the store. They were later transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

Brackett reported that while alcohol or drugs are not believed to a contributing factor in the incident, the investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

The THP requested a copy of the store’s video surveillance to aide in the investigation.

Lt Frank Rogers, with Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department, said the department asked the THP to handle the investigation because of the injuries and large amount of vehicle damage involved.

“They’re the experts,” Rogers said. “The THP have special training in accident reconstruction. It’s what they do and they do it very well.”

Witnesses told reporters it appeared that Melvin Morris’ had experienced a seizure that caused him to hold down the truck’s gas pedal and that Judy Morris, who was in the passenger street, had steered the truck into parked cars until the truck came to a stop.

