Elizabethton Planners deny rezone

The bank had sought to change the zoning of a lot at 116 N. Roan St. from R-3, High Density Residential, to B-1, Neighborhood Business.

Kenneth Murphy, spokesman for the bank, told the planners the building on the lot has been empty since the bank foreclosed on it in 2009. The business formerly located on the property had been grandfathered because it existed before the zoning classification. Murphy said a prospective buyer had shown an interest in putting an antique mall on the property.

There were some concerns expressed from neighbors, who said they were concerned about increased traffic and type of businesses that would be allowed to locate on the lot.

The commission voted 3-1 to deny the request. Wes Frazier voted to allow the rezoning because he said the building will deteriorate if something is not located in it.

In other matters, the commission voted unanimously to approve a request by Mike and Kathy Pierce to partially close an alley behind West I Street, running from Allen Avenue to Ferguson Avenue.

Approval was also given to a request by the Carter County School System to place modular units on property located on State Line Road. A request by Bill Taylor for additional storage units at Cherokee Storage on Cherokee Park Drive also was approved.

Preliminary approval was given for an Echo Drive subdivision plat request from Kent Edens. The property is outside the city, so it has also been approved by the Carter County Planning Commission. The plat came to the city planners because it was in Elizabethton’s urban growth boundary. City Planning Commission Vice Chairwoman Dena Bass questioned the requirement for Edens to have to appear before both commissions. Planner Ronda Sawyer said it was a state requirement. Planning Director Jon Hartman said the only matter that the city planners could consider was that the plat met the city subdivision regulations. Hartman said the county has sole developmental authority within the area.