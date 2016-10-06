Commissioners approve rezoning for substance abuse treatment facility in Gray

The 4-1 vote mirrored the first and second readings, with Mayor Clayton Stout and Commissioners Ralph Van Brocklin, Jeff Banyas and Jenny Brock voting for the move. Vice Mayor David Tomita opposed the rezoning.

“As I’ve stated before, I support what you’re doing, I just don’t support where you’re putting it,” Tomita told Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University officials.

Controversy has been a constant companion of Mountain States and ETSU’s effort to jointly operate the facility at 203 Gray Commons Circle location off Suncrest Drive.

Gray residents and Washington County and other officials fought tooth and nail to kill the idea, or at very least, divert the operation to a site surrounded by related medical facilities.

Emotions ran high during a five-hour-long public hearing meeting on Sept. 16 at which commissioners voted 4-1 on second reading to allow the rezoning. As Gray residents filtered out after a public hearing and vote, one resident pointed to Mayor Clayton Stout and proclaimed, “You’re evil.”

Barring the Board of Zoning Appeals’ refusal to allow the use in a medical services district, the matter is all but concluded. Gray residents offered up a 2,000-person petition signed by those opposing the move. Danny Sells, on behalf of Citizens to Maintain Gray, also appealed the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency’s unanimous decision to grant a certificate of need for the clinic.

He withdrew that appeal this week, citing a refusal by MSHA’s legal counsel to mediate the situation, and the fact that “I can’t fight a billion dollar corporation” should the matter go to court.

In the end, it appears need won out.

MSHA CEO Alan Levine has, on several occasions through this arduous process, explained that Johnson City and Washington County have some of the highest rates in the state for dealing with drug use. He also has repeatedly said national media coverage on opioid abuse has pointed to the Tri-Cities being “ground zero for drug abuse.”

Levine said patients will have to agree to stay drug-free while undergoing treatment. If they break that pledge, they will be dismissed.

“What I hear from most people is that if there is a person acting irresponsibly that they should be properly dealt with,” Stout said.

All patients who receive care at the clinic will be required to undergo counseling. The clinic also will partner with Frontier Health and include education, patient care, research, outreach and evaluation, according to Robert Pack, ETSU Center for Prescription Drug Abuse and Treatment director.

Pack was asked if he could forecast a recovery rate.

“Our goal is to be as comprehensive as we can,” he said.

There are about a dozen similar facilities in Tennessee, including two in the Knoxville area. A clinic in Buncombe County, North Carolina, is the nearest facility offering methadone. The Gray clinic would be the only Johnson City location utilizing methadone.

Commissioners also approved a resolution to annex and a second reading of an ordinance to assign zoning to two parcels equaling 3.5 acres known as the Bank of Tennessee-Gray annexation. Each vote was 3-2.

Stout, Brock and Banyas voted for the annexation. Tomita and Van Brocklin opposed both the annexation and assignment of B-4 (planned arterial business) zoning to the two-parcel package.

Van Brocklin made a motion to amend the ordinance and replace B-4 with B-5. The vote on that change was defeated 3-2 with Stout, Brock and Banyas voting against and Tomita and Van Brocklin voting for.

The B-4 designation allows liquor stores. Sells maintains city commissioners made a commitment years ago to require B-5 (planned community business), which does not allow liquor stores.

The public hearing on this matter was extended to the third reading.

Commissioners also unanimously approved a second reading to remove the Urban Commercial Overlay designation and replace it with a new West Walnut Street District.

Thursday’s public hearing on the district also was extended to the third reading.

The overall intent has been to promote a compact urban corridor with a mix of commercial, office and residential uses that promote bicycling and pedestrian movement. It also is meant to support East Tennessee State University, downtown and surrounding areas.

Since December 2015, Johnson City Regional Planning Commission member and Washington County Commissioner Joe Wise led a 10-member task force, made up of business owners, residents and city officials, in an effort to construct a new zoning code to reinvigorate the corridor.

This effort included a healthy dose of public input, including two community meetings at which residents and property owners partook in table discussions. The task force also conducted a corridor survey in which more than 1,000 participated.

There have been concerns over lack of parking and the prohibition of certain warehouse uses. The task force amended its recommendation to allow warehouses with a permitted use.

