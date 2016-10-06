Merger draws support during Bristol COPA hearing

It might have done quite the opposite.

Only six people spoke during the brief hour-long meeting, and no one with the FTC was present.

Among those were Joe Macione, a former Wellmont board chairman, who criticized the FTC staff’s report.

“I think (the FTC staff) had it in their mind in Washington, D.C. ... I think this is bureaucracy at its finest in this report. I think they started out with the intent of denying the merger, and I think they crafted a report, which took over a year according to them, to prevent the merger,” Macione said.

Greg Neal, president of Bristol Regional Medical Center, told officials it would be difficult to continue to provide superior health care to people in the area without the merger.

“We serve a vision for a healthier tomorrow in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. But we understand that on our own, that we are incapable of making that vision a reality. It requires an approach that benefits from the synergy of collaboration,” Neal said.

The only speaker who didn’t outright approve of the merger was Johnson City resident Dan Pohlgeers, who cited several FTC staff comments that were submitted to the Southwest Virginia Health Authority on Monday.

“I don’t think (the FTC staff’s public document) really changed my opinion (on the merger) either way. I’ve kind of always felt that if you’re going to have this, you’re basically having a state action immunity from antitrust, that is what a COPA is, and if you’re going to have that type of situation, you have to have some sort of regulation and oversight from the state,” Pohlgeers said.

“There has to be protections in place to continue to do the things they claim (they want to do).”

After the public comment section, John Dreyzehner, commissioner of the Department of Heath, admitted the FTC has plenty of oversight experience when it comes to mergers.

“I think their opinions are important and we appreciate their input. We haven’t received (input) in Tennessee, yet, as we know,” Dreyzehner said. “We’ll take a closer look at it, but that’s just one piece of the puzzle in terms of what is going to meet the needs for this region and the state of Tennessee.”

Dreyzehner said the Department of Health is quite aware of the FTC staff’s opinions and stance on the merger.

Dreyzehner also said his department had been in contact with the Southwest Virginia Health Authority, who is going through a similar process.

“We’re in regular communication with people in Virginia. We have not formally sat down yet since the applications were declared complete,” Dreyzehner said. “I expect that we will. I think dialogue is really important around this process.

The Department of Health has 98 days to approve or decline Mountain States and Wellmont’s COPA, and Dreyzehner said it would likely take most of that time. The Southwest Virginia Health Authority’s decision will be due sometime in November.

The next public hearing will be at Johnson City’s Millennium Centre on Nov. 21 beginning at 5:30 p.m.