Van Huss vows legislation on opioid treatment, zoning laws

These two controversial topics happen to be on Thursday’s Johnson City Commission agenda. Van Huss’s proposals clearly address Washington County’s unincorporated areas — in particular, Gray, a rural area within his House district he has strongly supported.

Commissioners will consider a third and final reading of an ordinance to rezone property in Gray to medical services. A controversial substance abuse treatment facility has been proposed for the 203 Gray Commons Circle location off Suncrest Drive. The facility would be jointly operated by Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University, and methadone would be used.

The legislator’s first bill would hold methadone clinics responsible for any intoxicated patients that leave the clinic and are then involved in an accident. If passed, the law would mirror current state law which holds bar and tavern owners responsible for patrons that leave the bar intoxicated and are involved in an accident.

The second bill would restrict “methadone clinics” from locating within two miles of any school across the state.

“It is imperative that we protect our children and our communities from people and companies that do not have their best interests in mind,” Van Huss said in a Tuesday press release. “If you see fit to re-elect me this year, I look forward to carrying these pieces of legislation to help make our communities safer for our families, our friends, and our neighbors.”

He was not immediately available Wednesday for further comment.

On Sept. 15, after about five hours of debate and a public hearing on the clinic, commissioners voted 4-1 on second reading to approve the rezoning.

“Anyone operating a motor vehicle while impaired or distracted should be prosecuted, I think we can all agree on that,” said City Manager Pete Peterson.

Mountain States and and ETSU issued a joint statement late Wednesday through MSHA Corporate Director of Communications Teresa Hicks: “While we cannot comment on proposed legislation we haven't seen, we support any effort to improve access to evidence-based treatment for people who suffer from addiction. Mountain States and ETSU will be actively engaged in any conversation related to this issue in Nashville.”

Van Huss also plans to file a bill that would give Tennessee counties and communities more say in zoning regulations. If passed, his plan would change state law and give counties the ability to vote on how city property is zoned if that property is bordered by more than 50 percent county property.

Commissioners on Thursday also will hear second readings and offer public hearings on ordinances to annex and assign zoning to two parcels equaling 3.5 acres known as the Bank of Tennessee-Gray annexation.

Property owners have requested that a B-4 zoning be assigned — a designation that allows liquor stores. Gray residents also are miffed at this proposal. Danny Sells and Citizens to Maintain Gray say commissioners made a commitment years ago to require B-5 (planned community business), which does not allow liquor stores.

A map within the City Commission agenda clearly shows more than half the land surrounding the property at Bobby Hicks Highway and Roy Martin Road is unincorporated.

“The annexation continues to be an issue,” Sells said. “And I continue to work with legislators on city zonings that affect 17 municipal residents, but thousands of county residents.”

Van Huss said only cities have a say in these zoning decisions, giving county residents no opportunity to express their approval or disapproval before zoning is completed.

“I am blessed by God to live in Tennessee where total strangers care about how your day is going,” he said in the press release. “It's not right that somebody else's elected officials are able to choose what goes into your own community.”

The property in question is city owned, and the request for annexation was owner-initiated and legal.

Peterson said Van Huss’s proposals are currently only concepts that have no impact on municipal governments until — if and when — they become law.

“I’m sure this topic will garner tremendous amounts of interest on both the city and county sides,” Peterson said. “The municipality is within the county, so someone is going to have to think this through. County law enforcement can work within the corporate limits. City residents pay county taxes. We also have both city and county planning commissions.”

