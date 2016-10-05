Substance abuse treatment clinic gets final review, CON appeal dropped

Methadone — a treatment option at the clinic — has been the major irritant to people living near, or simply philosophically opposed to the 203 Gray Commons Circle location off Suncrest Drive.

If approved by the City Commission Thursday, and later as a special exception in a medical services district by the Board of Zoning Appeals, the clinic would be jointly operated by Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University.

One card Gray residents hoped they still could play was the appeal by Danny Sells, on behalf of Citizens to Maintain Gray, to challenge the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency’s unanimous decision to grant a certificate of need for the clinic.

That card has been placed back in the deck.

“I have withdrawn that appeal,” Sells said Wednesday. “I had a scheduling conference yesterday (Tuesday). “I requested mediation as opposed to a case hearing. Mountain States Health Alliance attorney Dan Elrod was not in favor of mediation. I don’t have the ability to fight a billion-dollar corporation.”

Tennessee Administrative Law Judge Kim Summer could have granted mediation if all parties had agreed to give it a shot.

Sells also said as of Sept. 22 Citizens to Maintain Gray is a registered nonprofit with its own charter, and no longer simply a grouping of like-minded residents.

“We’re not going away,” he said.

There are about a dozen similar facilities in Tennessee, including two in the Knoxville area. A clinic in Buncombe County, North Carolina, is the nearest facility offering methadone. The Gray clinic would be the only Johnson City location utilizing methadone.

On Sept. 15, the City Commission’s Thursday evening start ran into the next day following a nearly five-hour long emotionally charged public hearing.

The vote was 4-1 with Mayor Clayton Stout and Commissioners Ralph Van Brocklin, Jeff Banyas and Jenny Brock voting for the measure. Vice Mayor David Tomita opposed the move, citing the location and the better choices that were overlooked, such as Princeton Road.

Commissioners also will hear second readings and offer public hearings on ordinances to annex and assign zoning to two parcels equaling 3.5 acres known as the Bank of Tennessee-Gray annexation.

Stout, Brock and Banyas voted for these ordinances on first reading. Tomita and Van Brocklin opposed both the annexation and assignment of B-4 (planned arterial business) zoning to the two-parcel package.

In a rare move, Brock has asked the City Commission to reconsider the 3-2 vote moving the annexation forward.

“After the vote (second reading) on the substance abuse treatment clinic, I got up to take a break,” Brock said. “When I came back, I made a mistake. We were voting on the annexation of the property, not on the zoning. I just want a wrong on my part right.”

“Robert’s Rules” allows the reconsideration even after the meeting has been adjourned if the request is made by a member voting on the prevailing side.

Brock did not say whether she would change her vote.

The B-4 designation allows liquor stores. Sells maintains city commissioners made a commitment years ago to require B-5 (planned community business), which does not allow liquor stores.

Commissioners also will consider a second reading to remove the Urban Commercial Overlay designation and replace it with a new West Walnut Street District.

A first reading passed unanimously.

The overall intent has been to promote a compact urban corridor with a mix of commercial, office and residential uses that promote bicycling and pedestrian movement. It also is meant to support East Tennessee State University, downtown and surrounding areas.

Since December 2015, Johnson City Regional Planning Commission member and Washington County Commissioner Joe Wise led a 10-member task force, made up of business owners, residents and city officials, in an effort to construct a new zoning code to reinvigorate the corridor.

This effort included a healthy dose of public input, including two community meetings at which residents and property owners partook in table discussions. The task force also conducted a corridor survey in which more than 1,000 participated.

There have been concerns over lack of parking and the prohibition of certain warehouse uses. The task force amended its recommendation to allow warehouses with a permitted use.

Commissioners also will hear a final reading to amend the Historic Zoning/Conservation District Overlay map to incorporate Oak Hill Cemetery into the city’s Historic Zoning District. The 7.2-acre parcel was founded in 1870.

