Friends of Rocky Fork membership drive kicks off at this weekend's Apple Festival

Now registered as one of the many Friends groups affiliated with state parks across Tennessee, Friends of Rocky Fork State Park’s mission is to support and assist the park’s two-man staff in their work to protect, preserve, promote and enhance Rocky Fork.

To help get the group started, annual membership fees have been discounted for students and families and all membership fees will be good through the end of 2017. The fees are $10 for students, $25 for individuals and $40 for families.

A variety of contributor levels named in honor of the rare or endangered birds that live at Rocky Fork are also available through the Friends group, along with multiple opportunities for volunteers of all ages to chip in on the park’s development.

For those who would like to make a tax-deductible donation to help support the work of Friends of Rocky Fork, the contributor levels are Saw-Whet Owl, $100; Peregrine Falcon, $500 to $999; and Bald Eagle, $1,000 or more.

Pak Manager Jesse Germeraad said the Friends of Rocky Fork will play a vital role in maintaining and enhancing the park and its programs. Unique to the group is its members’ opportunity to contribute to park’s development.

Germeraad said the group will help the park in a lot of different ways, from trail maintenance to grant writing to helping organize community events at or for the park.

“You don’t have to be local or from Unicoi County. … Everybody has a chance to join,” Germeraad said.

Like the Friends group meetings, volunteer work days at the park — held on the third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m.-noon — are also open to everyone. Both offer park supporters the opportunity to get in on the ground level of what Sen. Lamar Alexander predicts will grow to become one of Tennessee’s most popular state parks.

Plans for construction of an access road, visitors center, picnic pavilions and campgrounds at Rocky Fork are in the design phase and targeted for completion by the end of 2018.

Marie Rice, Unicoi County Commission chairwoman and a member of the Friends of Rocky Fork Steering Committee said the group’s members are proud to serve as stewards and supporters of the park and Rocky Fork watershed. The 2,037-acre park “is truly one of the hidden jewels of Unicoi County,” Rice said.

More information about the park and the Friends of Rocky and how to join in will be available Friday and Saturday at the 39th annual Unioci County Apple Festival in downtown Erwin. The Friends of Rocky Fork booth will be set up on Church Avenue behind the county courthouse.

Regular updates on Friends of Rocky Fork meetings, activities, work days and other happenings at the park are posted at the group’s website at the Friends of Rocky Fork page on Facebook.

The Friends group may be contacted by email to rockyforkfriends@gmail.com or by mail to Friends of Rocky Fork State Park. P.O. Box 22, Flag Pond, TN 37657

More information about Rocky Fork also is available at the Tennessee State Parks’ website at tnstateparks.com/parks/about/rocky-fork or may be obtained by calling the park at 423-271-1233.

