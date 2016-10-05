Friends, family remember local architect who loved the outdoors

That was Joe Knisley’s description of his late father’s passion for riding bicycles.

Whether it was a leisurely cruise around town, a rugged trail or a commute to work, Frank Knisley loved to pedal.

“One of my earliest memories was hearing him ring that bell (on his bicycle) when he got home from work. That sound always meant that daddy was home,” Joe Knisley recalled.

On Monday, Frank Knisley, a well-known resident of Johnson City, died at the age of 88.

One of Frank Knisley’s most significant adventures began when he was 55. Knisley rode his bicycle to Asheville, North Carolina, where he met a friend and continued the journey east for three more days until he arrived in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, which was well over 300 miles away.

Knisley also participated in the inaugural “Roan Groan” bike race, cycling up the twisting, steep incline of Highway 143 until he reached the 5,512-foot top of Roan Mountain’s Carvers Gap.

A native of Hickory, North Carolina, Frank Knisley earned an architecture degree in 1949 from Atlanta’s Southern Technical Institute, which is now known as Georgia Tech. He had been creating blueprints up until the time of his death.

While he earned a living during stints with Alfred Abernathy Architecture and Beeson and Beeson Architectural Design, Frank Knisley also served his country by joining the U.S. Army during the Korean War and World War II.

Once out, Frank Knisley’s services became concentrated on the local community and various public projects.

“Frank was one of the most community-minded individuals that has lived in Johnson City, and he donated an enormous amount of architectural time to various projects, not only with the City but with the private sector for nonprofits,” said Phil Pindzola, director of Johnson City’s Public Works Department.

“He was a great outdoorsman and really pushed the concept of trails and built a lot of them at Buffalo Mountain. I could just never say enough about his community-mindedness. He gave back to this community as much as anybody I’ve known in 40 years.”

Frank Knisley and friend Tom Dosser spent countless hours cutting and clearing most of the trails that would eventually became Buffalo Mountain Park.

“If you saw one, you saw the other,” Pindzola said about Dosser and Frank Knisley’s relationship. “If it wasn’t for the two of them, I don’t think you’d have trails on Buffalo Mountain.”

Once talk began about the Tweetsie Trail, Frank Knisley was immediately enthralled and lent his support to the trail’s early conception.

Although Frank Knisley stayed busy with project after project, he still managed time for the Rotary Club, where he spent 1976 and 1977 as president.

“Frank Knisley, Tom Dosser and I had our hands in about everything that Rotary did from the Rotary Park out to the Rotary Wheel at the fairgrounds where we raised the money,” said Rotary member John Bullington.

Bullington did recall an interesting memory of playing a golf tournament in Myrtle Beach many years ago. While Bullington was taking a stroll on the beach, he looked up and there stood Frank Knisley. Sure enough, the man was standing over a bicycle with his son standing beside him.

But of all the work he completed, family and friends say Knisley was honored the most by his design of the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial at the corner of Market Street and Veterans Way.

After one architectural rendering fell through during the memorial’s design stage, Brenda Barnette, chairwoman of the board, said Frank Knisley offered to take over the design.

“He had a servant’s heart. When he designed this memorial, he coordinated it with everybody to make sure he had input and that he was designing it exactly the way people wanted it to be done.” Barnette said.

“He was just a very special person. We were blessed to have him in our midst. He’s left a lasting legacy to the citizens of Johnson City and Washington County with this beautiful veterans memorial. (It’s) s tribute to all those who served and sacrificed, but also, now its a tribute to Frank.”

Frank Knisley’s funeral will be Friday at 7 p.m. at the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

