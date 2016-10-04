Veterans Stand Down set for Friday in downtown Johnson City

A resource fair designed to connect area veterans with an array of services available to them at no cost, the event will get underway at 9 a.m. with registration and coffee and doughnuts from the Salvation Army canteen.

The event will continue through 3 p.m. with a complimentary barbecue lunch with live music by Karla Diller starting at 11:30 a.m.

Services will include a morning employment workshop and afternoon job fair with 14 actively hiring employers and the Tennessee Department of Labor’s Job Coach on site.

A resource fair set up in the church gymnasium will feature the services of approximately 40 area health and human agencies. And in private rooms throughout the church free health screenings, eye examinations with free prescriptions lenses, free legal assistance, a clothing giveaway, free haircuts and more will be provided.

Coordinated this year by the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness, this year’s stand down will also include a mobile coach shower and laundry provided by the Holston Baptist Association.

Fashioned in the style of traditional military stand down in which combat soldiers are taken behind the lines for medical care, rest and rejuvenation, the event is attended by more than 150 area veterans annually.

The underlying goal of the stand down is to provide homeless veterans with supplies and services to help end their homelessness and help veterans who at help at-risk avoid becoming homeless.

More information about the stand down may be obtained by contacting David Carter at 423-349-4622 or dcart@charter.net.

Munsey is located at the corner of East Market and Roan streets in downtown Johnson City.

