Press to hold Johnson City candidate forum

Candidates for both Board of Education and City Commission will respond to questions, with each session expected to last about one hour. The forum will begin with school board candidates at 6 p.m.; commission candidates will follow at 7 p.m.

Opinion Page Editor Robert Houk will serve as moderator

“We will take written questions from the audience,” Houk said. “We also plan to stream the forum live on our website. Our editorial board will make endorsements in these races based on what we learn about the candidates at this forum.”

The last municipal election was held in April 2013.

In 2014, voters overwhelmingly supported two Johnson City charter amendments: one moved the municipal election to coincide with the November general election; the other allows the City Commission to appoint an interim commissioner when there is a vacancy.

The move means commissioners elected in April 2011 (Mayor Clayton Stout and Commissioners Ralph Van Brocklin and Jeff Banyas) whose terms would have expired in 2015, had their terms extended to December of this year. Banyas chose not to run for another term.

The candidates are Stout, Van Brocklin, Washington County Commissioner Joe Wise, William “Bud” Hill and Dr. Todd Fowler, a sports medicine specialist.

Johnson City’s Board of Education also will seat three members, with at least two newcomers guaranteed to win spots in the municipal election.

Current Board of Education Chairman Tim Belisle is the only incumbent up for re-election. Incumbent board members Lottie Ryans and Sheila Cox have decided not to run for another term. The candidates are Belisle, Stacie Kilday Torbett, Ronald E. Scott, Dr. Bill Smith and Jonathan Kinnick.

You can email your questions beforehand to rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com, and also at mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Watch the forum live at johnsoncitypress.com.

The Memorial Park Community Center is located at 510 Bert St., Johnson City. Should you need more information or require special accommodations, call 434-5749.

