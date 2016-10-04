LaPorte inducted into Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame

Sam LaPorte, an attorney in Elizabethton, was inducted during a Hall of Fame dinner ceremony as part of the annual membership meeting of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s Tennessee Area Council at the MeadowView Convention Center in Kingsport. LaPorte was one of six people honored from the 90 club sites across the state. He was also the first inductee from Elizabethton.

LaPorte first became involved in the Boys and Girls Club when he was a young boy. When he became an adult he began his career-long advocacy for the club. He served on the board of directors of the local club from 1995-2002 and returned to serve in 2013.

LaPorte’s tireless support in 2001 led to the group’s new site in a former industrial center. When Citizens Bank foreclosed on an old undergarment factory on Hudson Drive, LaPorte spearheaded the bank’s effort to donate the building to the city of Elizabethton to convert the factory into Elizabethton’s Boys and Girls Club.

At the time, the club shared the former armory of the Tennessee National Guard in the Blackbottom section of town with the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. Instead of sharing half a building and basketball court, LaPorte’s efforts helped the club move into the 26,000-square-foot building with two new, regulation-size basketball courts. The redesigned building also included study and computer rooms, game rooms, craft rooms, a kitchen and a dining area.

As part of the agreement, the city of Elizabethton continues to own the building and pays for major repairs and utilities.

LaPorte still continues his efforts to secure community and corporate funding for the club. Every year since 2013 he has been named a Jeremiah Milbank Society member, an honor given to donors who are personally committed to making an impact on their local club.

One of LaPorte’s latest successes was with the club’s first Steak ‘n’ Burger luncheon fundraiser that doubled expectations.

“We are so fortunate to have Sam as an advocate for the club and the community, and he is extremely deserving of such an honor,” Elizabeth Williams, director of resource development and marketing for the Elizabethton club, said.

At his induction speech, LaPorte gave credit to many of the local leaders.

“I’m honored to be inducted, but it wouldn’t be possible without the work of the entire board, Ginny Wright and the entire club staff,” he said. “They collectively do so much for the kids in Elizabethton and Carter County, and my family and I are privileged to be able to do our small part.”