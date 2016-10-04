FTC staff opposes Mountain States, Wellmont merger

That’s the stance Federal Trade Commission staff members have taken on the proposed merger of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System.

Representatives of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, Bureau of Economics and Office of Policy Planning articulated their disapproval in a 123-page document submitted to the Southwest Virginia Health Authority and Virginia Department Health on Monday in Abingdon.

Staff members have spent a year reviewing the proposal.

Wellmont and Mountain States’ inpatient market shares are significant for the area. FTC officials said if the merger is approved, the combined share would be 71.13 percent in the 21-county area it plans to serve.

Mountain States’ market share is currently 42.23 percent of the market, while Wellmont’s is 28.90 percent.

“The combined market share and increase in concentration would also exceed those of past hospital mergers that the FTC and federal courts have found to be anticompetitive,” the letter reads.

In an attachment to the letter, a chart shows three other health care system mergers that have been prevented due to an enjoinment. Those estimated market shares ranged from 43 percent to 68 percent and dated back to 1990.

The FTA staff claims two issues arise — higher prices and reduced quality — when two hospitals as competitive as Mountain States and Wellmont merge.

Citing a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation study on hospital mergers, the FTC suggests a price increase of 20 percent could occur in concentrated markets.

An economics consultant hired by a health insurance industry lobbyist group estimated prices could increase as much as 130 percent during a study on the merger in November 2015.

Mountain States and Wellmont have reportedly agreed on price limits for health care services.

A joint statement from Wellmont and Mountain States claims that if the FTC had reached out to them, several relevant errors and omissions could have been pointed out in the public comment submission.

“Without any communications with us whatsoever, we find it impossible to understand how they could have reached their conclusions. Simply put, their letter is full of opinions and speculation,” the joint statement reads.

“The FTC staff’s views are significantly out of step with virtually every business leader in our region, many of whom have provided support for this merger upon their own considered study of the merger and its implications as well as the alternatives.”

Food City CEO Steve Smith and Martin Kent, CEO of Bristol’s The United Co., were among those who favored the merger during Monday’s public meeting in Abingdon, Va.

The FTC currently has no formal role in Virginia or Tennessee’s decision to grant approval of the merger.

The agency could seek a preliminary injunction from a federal judge to temporarily stop the merger, but in June, a federal judge in Chicago objected the FTC’s request to halt a merger between Advocate Health Care and NorthShore University HealthSystem. Similarly in July, the FTC voted to abandon challenging a West Virginia hospital merger after the state’s governor signed a law that would protect hospital mergers from state and federal antitrust scrutiny.

Mark Seidman, deputy assistant director of mergers IV for the FTC, said during a June public hearing in Blountville that the FTC could challenge the merger even if both states grant approval, but those type of challenges are rare.

“The doctrine of State Action Immunity is a long-held law upheld by the Supreme Court of the United States. Our proposal falls squarely within the law and is modeled after successful similar actions that have proven effective for the communities where they have been implemented,” the Wellmont-MSHA statement read.

During Monday’s public comment section, Seidman said it would be extremely hard to “unwind” the merger if it was approved and did not yield its promised benefits.

“The Plan of Separation submitted by the hospitals does little to alleviate the significant challenges of ‘unscrambling the eggs’ following a hospital merger, particularly of this size,” Seidman said.

Mountain States and Wellmont will file an official written response to the Southwest Virginia Health Authority on Oct. 13.

The Southwest Virginia Health Authority has until November to make a decision on the merger.

A public hearing regarding the merger is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Slater Center in Bristol, Tenn., on Thursday.

