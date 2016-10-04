Alderman candidate John Mosely challenges Vice Mayor Doug Hopson's residency and eligibility to run for office in Unicoi

Administrator of Elections Sarah Bailey said John Mosley, a Unicoi County Commissioner who is also running for alderman in Unicoi, delivered the written challenge to Hopson’s candidacy to the Election Commission office on Thursday.

The challenge alleges Hopson does not live in Unicoi and is not eligible to run for the office. The commission will consider the challenge in a meeting set for 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the Election Commission office on Nolichucky Avenue.

Bailey said the letter submitted by Mosley repeats a challenge of Hopson’s residency in Unicoi considered by the Election Commission in September 2012. In that challenge, Bailey said, “It was ultimately decided that the Election Commission would certify Mr. Hopson as a candidate at Hopson Lane in Unicoi.”

With a little more than four weeks remaining until the Nov. 8 election, Bailey said Tuesday the November ballot has already been approved by the commission and mailed to active military personnel and others who wish to vote absentee.

“People are already voting by mail. So (the commission) will have to decide how they want to handle that,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, Commission Chairman Tom Reeves has asked for meeting minutes and other documents considered by the commission in the 2012 challenge of Hopson’s candidacy “to jog their memories” and to compare to anything new that may be submitted in support of the current challenge.

The unsigned letter delivered to the election office by Mosley on Thursday states, “Recently it has come to my attention that Mr. Hopson’s eligibility to run for alderman in the town of Unicoi’s November election is in question. From all accounts he has resided at 1000 Quail Run since 2009 which disqualifies him to run for office in the town of Unicoi.”

After citing passages of the town charter and state guidelines for determining residency, the letter continues, “This property at 1000 Quail Run is within the city limits of the town of Erwin” and “property tax information as of August 17, 2016 show that the only property that Mr. Hopson owns and pay taxes on in Unicoi County is at 1000 Quail Run.

The letter further states, “In the 2012 Town of Unicoi election, Mr. Hopson’s qualifications were questioned. The Election Board ruled that he could run but from all accounts the board was not given all the information concerning his non-eligibility.

“On Feb. 12, 2012, Mr. Hopson and his wife signed a Tennessee Residential Property Condition Disclosure form in preparation for trying to sell their 1000 Quail Run property in which they stated ‘yes’ to the question ‘do you occupy the property.’ Mr. Hopson did live at 1000 Quail Run preceding the 2012 election and should have been declared ineligible to run for the office.

“On Mr. Hopson’s petition to run for alderman he listed his address as 108 Hopson Road, Unicoi ... Per Unicoi’s tax assessor office and register of deeds office, this property is listed as belonging to Vestal and Edith Hopson, not Mr. Douglas Hopson.”

Contacted by phone at a Houston hospital where he is undergoing treatment this week, Hopson called the challenge the “same old-same old,” in reference to the challenge to residency lodged against him in 2012.

Hopson said the farm in Unicoi was left to him and his siblings upon his parents death more than 10 years ago and Mosley knows it. He said he is at the Unicoi property daily and, because of his long-running cancer treatment, frequently sleeps at the house during daytime hours.

He said he and his brothers maintain the property, his siblings and their families meet there for weekend meals and other family gatherings, and he frequently takes his grandchildren to the farm to play.

“I’ve spent many a night there,” Hopson said. “I spend 90 percent of my time in Unicoi. I am back and forth between to the two (properties) every day.

Hopson noted that he also votes in Unicoi and that his home in Erwin has been up for sale for some time.

Minutes from the Election Commission’s Sept. 11, 2012, consideration of the challenge to Hopson’s residency show the five-member commission voted unanimously to certify Hopson as a candidate after a review of documents and statements to the commission offered by Hopson and a number of others for and against the certification.

