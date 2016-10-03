Van Brocklin cites achievements in run for City Commission

Incumbent Johnson City commissioner and former mayor Ralph Van Brocklin rested his ever-present black cowboy boots atop a sitting area at Founders Park and reflected on his accomplishments.

“This is why I’m here,” he said, while surrounded by downtown development that has sprung up through public and private investment over the past few years.

He joins Mayor Clayton Stout, County Commissioner Joe Wise, sports medicine physician Todd Fowler and William “Bud” Hill in the Nov. 8 election in which the top three vote-getters will take their places on the five-member body.

Van Brocklin, 61, is an oral surgeon who was raised in Salinas, Calif. After graduating from the University of California, Los Angeles, he went to dental school at the University of Pennsylvania. He completed residencies at the University of California, San Francisco and the University of Tennessee, Memphis.

He stepped down after one term as a Johnson City Board of Education member to run for his first term as commissioner in 2011.

“I ran on several issues,” he said. “The Senior Center, for example. I was in the discussion that finally settled that issue. I also pushed for a more vital downtown, including Founders Park, The Pavilion (at Founders Park) and the Depot.

“With commission support, we’ve accomplished a lot of things for the community. Founders Park could have been just a stormwater project, but you’re seeing a spillover of private investment.”

He said one thing he is most proud of is the new animal shelter, to which he pledged $25,000 in the initial stages of its conception. He also served on the board that guided the decisions, and he also donated his own money to the cause. He also has donated his relatively small salary as a commissioner back to the city since he first took office. Van Brocklin also served as the Tweetsie Trail Task Force vice chairman.

There’s been a lot of talk about the funding, and possible collaboration, of city and county schools. Van Brocklin said that, while mayor, he and Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge communicated about working together, but said his colleagues on the city side showed little interest.

“It’s a two-way street, and it has to start with the county spending the same money (per-pupil) as spent on municipal school on students,” he said. “I think we’d have to see the city and county consolidate before the schools, and that has mostly to do with financing.

“Quite honestly, city schools have better resources. They also are No. 3 in the state in per-pupil funding. But the biggest hurdle would be matching up teacher salaries, as well as the costs of transportation and other variables. If we consolidate schools the extra municipal dollars disappear and the county has to come up with the funding.”

Last year the City Commission passed a 25-cent property tax increase, which Van Brocklin clearly favored from the start. So what did the city get?

“You’re seeing a Public Works Department that’s increased its manpower,” he said. “You’re seeing some of the capital improvements get done. Roads are being fixed.”

Van Brocklin said the City Commission’s decision to invest $8 million in East Tennessee State University’s new performing arts center makes sense. Investments must be made if the community is expected to benefit, he added.

“The reason we kept it at $8 million was because we knew we could cover bond payments with revenues with hotel-motel revenue,” he said. “This is not a tax on residents.”

Van Brocklin also said he is “not sure” whether he would vote to extend the current contract with Redflex Traffic Systems to operate red-light traffic cameras at six Johnson City intersections.

“We will continue to look at the data,” he said. “I agree with Mayor Stout that the results have been ‘iffy.’ But I think you would see more cars going through red lights if they weren’t there.”

The last municipal election was held in April 2013.

In 2014, voters overwhelmingly supported two Johnson City charter amendments: one moved the municipal election to coincide with the November general election; the other allows the City Commission to appoint an interim commissioner when there is a vacancy.

The move means commissioners elected in April 2011 (Van Brocklin, Stout and Commissioner Jeff Banyas) whose terms would have expired in 2015, had their terms extended to December of this year. Banyas chose not to run for another term.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed having the opportunity to make an impact on both the Board of Education and City Commission,” he said.

Commissioners make $100 per month. The mayor makes $150 per month.

