Elizabethton Covered Bridge voted No. 1

Now, the nation has placed it at the No. 1 position on a list of the top 20 covered bridges across the United States.

After 28 days of voting, USA Today has announced the standings in the the 10 Best list of the 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2016.

In the results announcing the Elizabethton bridge as the winner, the website reported “The Elizabethton Covered Bridge is one of only four remaining covered bridges in the state of Tennessee. Built in 1882, the 134-foot Howe truss bridge still carries pedestrian traffic across the Doe River.”

The rest of the top 10 were:

Goddard Covered Bridge — Flemingsburg, Ky.; Humpback Bridge — Alleghany County, Va.: Horton Mill Bridge — Oneonta, Ala.; Stark Bridge — Stark, N.H.; Hyde Hall Covered Bridge — Cooperstown, N.Y.; West Union Covered Bridge — West Union, Ind. Goodpasture Covered Bridge — Vida, Ore.; Roseman Covered Bridge — Winterset, Iowa; and Sachs Covered Bridge — Gettysburg, Penn.

One of the things that made the Elizabethton bridge unique among the top 10 was the fact that the Elk Avenue Bridge crosses the Doe just 100 feet downriver, giving photographers the opportunity to capture an image of an entire side of the bridge that is perpendicular to the viewer.

The bridge is also unusual in that it was built by railroad engineer Thomas Matson. He designed what is essentially a railroad bridge, explaining the sturdiness the bridge still has.

The old bridge has undergone several renovations in the past few years and received a fresh coat of paint just before the 50th annual Covered Bridge Celebration in June.

In announcing the results of the contest, Carter County Tourism Coordinator Kayla Carter said, “We would like to thank the community for voting to confirm what we already knew to be true — our covered bridge is No. 1.”

Voting on various topics in the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards are conducted every other Monday be USA Today. Voters may vote for one nominee per category per day.