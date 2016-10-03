Citizen survey helps city leaders prioritize

“We do this every two years, and this will be our third one,” said Lora Grogg, Johnson City budget manager. “As we approved both the fiscal 2015 and 2016 budgets, we used the results of the last (2014) survey as part of the discussion among city commissioners.

“Citizens were asked what our top spending priorities should be if we raised additional revenues. The top three were public safety, street resurfacing and Johnson City Schools.

“When asked what top three items they would not want to see cut of no new revenues were added, citizens also chose these same three items.”

Whether Johnson Citians willingly agreed with or strongly protested last year’s 25-cent property tax increase, it is fairly obvious the 10 cents, or 40 percent of the increase, sparked an immediate uptick in street resurfacing and smoother roads.

Results from the 2014 citizen survey revealed for two years running that people wanted city leaders to make street resurfacing a top priority. They did just that, pumping up the fiscal 2016 budget and each successive budget for that purpose from $1.3 million to $3 million.

“The survey did not generate a property tax increase, but it did help commissioners prioritize,” Grogg said. “The needs were brought into the discussion, and that resulted in money being designated for these purposes.”

Grogg called the survey fuel for action, including a revamping of downtown lighting and other safety features.

Johnson City’s first property tax increase since 2002 now brings in nearly $4.4 million annually. More than $1.6 million of that is deposited in the Public Works capital accounts project fund, a line item akin to the city’s general fund, which allows the withdrawal of money for various projects, such as the building of a new fire station.

Much like the city’s capital projects fund, Public Works now has a revolving account, but it’s specifically for street resurfacing.

On Wednesday, postcards will be mailed to 2,000 households notifying them of a forthcoming citizen survey Johnson City is conducting in partnership with the National Research Center. Survey data will be used to determine how the city can best serve its residents.

The residences that receive these surveys have been chosen at random. Surveys will be mailed Wednesday, Oct. 12, and should be returned to the National Research Center no later than Tuesday, Nov. 8, via postage-paid envelopes included in the survey packets.

Selected households may receive a second survey about a week later. This is the exact same survey, but will be mailed twice just as a reminder. If you receive a second survey but have already completed the first, please feel free to pass the extra along to a friend or neighbor.

Everyone will have the opportunity to complete the Citizen Survey when the online version becomes available at www.johnsoncitytn.gov on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Participation in this survey is crucial to planning projects and providing services, and all input is greatly appreciated, Grogg said.

For more information, email citizensurvey@johnsoncitytn.org or call 423-434-6196.

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.