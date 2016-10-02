Hill takes another shot at Johnson City Commission seat

“I didn’t start this not to get in,” Hill said Wednesday during a visit to the Johnson City Press. “There are a lot of people who have no representation whatever. We’ve had only one African-American commissioner. I’m homegrown, and no one can dispute that.

“There were more black businesses in Johnson City in the 1970s than there are today. That’s one of the reasons I’m still running. I can sense a lot of things others can’t. I have common sense, and things need to change.”

Johnson City Mayor Clayton Stout, incumbent Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin, County Commissioner Joe Wise and sports medicine physician Todd Fowler also are in the hunt. The top three vote-getters will serve on the five-member body.

The terms of Stout, Van Brocklin and incumbent Commissioner Jeff Banyas expire this year. Banyas has elected not to run for another term.

Hill, 63, is a familiar face. He was born and raised in Johnson City and is a Science Hill High School graduate. He joined the Army right out of high school and served in a combat unit, seeing duty in Vietnam and Europe.

His civilian experiences are wide ranging, and he spent years in Wichita, Kansas, working his way up through the aerospace industry. Hill began as a woodworker with Horst Hiller Woodworking and later worked with Beech Aircraft.

He stepped up a rung after landing a job with Cessna, where he worked as a forklift and router operator and eventually became a tool and die specialist. He later went to work with Boeing, working on 747s and for a brief time on Air Force One. He also worked in computer software sales and as manager of a liquor store.

“I got to meet a lot of different people,” he said. “It was common knowledge in Kansas that you would be better to try robbing a bank than a liquor store. There was a lot of gang violence. But the way we maintained the business and relationships with police, we kind of helped clean things up.”

Hill returned to Johnson City in 2001, taking a job in environmental services at Johnson City Medical Center. He later took a job with Dawn of Hope and gained a certificate as a certified nursing assistant. He currently is retired.

“I taught life skills to people,” he said about his in-home care experience. “It taught me never to take anything for granted. Some overlook people like that.”

Hill said Washington County “double dipped” when it raised property taxes recently by 40 cents.

“It’s like we (city residents) got shook down,” he said about the amount of tax revenue that will be used to build county schools. “The city is paying for most of it. That kind of irks me.”

Hill also said he supports the city’s $8 million investment in East Tennessee State University’s new performing arts center. However, he feels the city may not have gone far enough in expanding seating to about 1,200.

“It all depends on what it’s used for,” he said. “Maybe the seating capacity should have been increased so the city can draw big enough shows to get a return on its investment. I think they also really need to step up their promotion of events to draw people throughout the region.”

Hill also said he would not vote to retain Redflex Traffic Systems should he be elected. The company has cameras stationed at six intersections.

He also was upset city officials waited so long to consider salvaging the former all-black Langston High School turned Johnson City Schools maintenance building.

“The fact the city let that go for so long was a shame,” he said

In 2014, voters approved a city charter amendment that moved municipal elections to coincide with November general elections. The move was made to save taxpayers money and increase what have been low voter turnouts. It also extended commissioners’ terms by about a year.

Commissioners make $100 per month. The mayor makes $150 per month.

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.