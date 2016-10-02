Appalachian Trail route change planned for 2019

The changes will be made to the last mile of the Pond Flats to Shook Branch section of the trail, where it reaches the Shook Branch Swim Area on Watauga Lake. The changes also include the protection of 20 acres of land near the Cherokee National Forest. The section of trail currently ends with a series of five short switchbacks to Shook Branch Road.

The 20 acres were purchased by The Conservation Fund in May 2014. It was recently conveyed to the U.S. Forest Service with funding from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and private contributions from Fred and Alice Stanback. The newly protected land is located south of U.S. Highway 321 and will provide hikers with a safer highway crossing and a more scenic descent from the Pond Mountain Wilderness to the lake.

People who are unfamiliar with the trail may be surprised to learn it is being rerouted, but sections of the trail have been rerouted many times in the past, especially sections of the steep Pond Flats area and Watauga Lake, which has an elevation change of 2,000 feet in just a few miles. Extensive changes have recently been made to the 2,000-foot elevation gain from Hughes Gap to Roan Mountain in the southern end of the county.

“The Appalachian Trail Conservancy and AT volunteers have been working with the Cherokee National Forest for decades to plan the final route for the trail,” said Morgan Sommerville, southern regional director for the Appalachian Trail Conference. “Developed areas, such as around Watauga Lake, have been the most challenging projects. After selecting an optimal route for the AT, The Conservation Fund helped us finish this important project by providing interim acquisition funding and final negotiations with the land owners. We are thrilled this acquisition is complete and look forward to opening the new, improved AT location in 2019.”

This conservation effort was selected as part of a national, agency-wide competitive and merit-based process within the U.S. Forest Service, which prioritized the project for fiscal year 2016 LWCF funding. That fund is a bipartisan, federal program that uses a percentage of proceeds from offshore oil and gas royalties — not taxpayer dollars — to acquire critical lands and protect resources.

U.S. Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker and U.S. Rep. Phil Roe supported Tennessee’s request for LWCF funding and helped secure the congressional appropriations for the program

"Preservation of Shook Branch will improve hiking opportunities and also help address safety concerns along this section of the Appalachian Trail,” Alexander said. “Protecting the wildest, most pristine and beautiful areas in our state will give future generations of Tennesseans the same opportunity. I thank the U.S. Forest Service, The Conservation Fund and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy for their hard work and dedication to conserve and protect our land."

“Millions of people visit Tennessee each year to experience our incredible God-given outdoor amenities, and this newly protected land in the Cherokee National Forest will improve safety for visitors and help preserve this historic trail,” Corker said. “It is important that this land is available for future generations, and appreciate the hard work of all who are making that a priority.”

“I am glad the U.S. Forest Service, The Conservation Fund and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy are partnering to protect this land for future generations, and I am proud to have supported their funding request,” Roe said. “As an avid outdoorsman, some of the best memories I have with family, especially my granddaughters, are on the trail. The AT is a huge driver of economic development in East Tennessee, so this investment will not only preserve a place where Tennesseans can safely enjoy the outdoors, it will also assist in keeping much-needed tourism dollars in our region.”

The ATC will coordinate with the Forest Service, the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club to plan the type and location of the trail’s new highway crossing. The Forest Service will also seek public input on the proposed trail construction, which is scheduled to begin in 2019 and will be undertaken by Eastman Hiking Club volunteers and the ATC’s Konnarock Volunteer Trail Crew.

The property is also located within the Laurel Fork Bear Reserve and will be co-managed by the Forest Service and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency as part of the Cherokee Wildlife Management Area.

“The Shook Branch land purchase is an outstanding example of how we implement our agency’s mission: caring for the land and serving the people,” JaSal Morris, Cherokee National Forest supervisor, said. “It highlights the important work we accomplished this year with our key partner organizations.”