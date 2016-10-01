Christmas Box website provides new opportunity to share the blessings of the holiday

Found at jcpchristmasbox.com, the website went up last week in advance of the approaching kickoff of the annual Christmas Box drive. The program provides large holiday food boxes and grocery shopping gift certificates to area families and seniors who struggle for food throughout the year.

Now in its 36th year, the Christmas Box serves the families of every child included in the Johnson City Salvation Army’s Angel Tree gift outreach and hundreds of area seniors with limited income and little to spend on the special foods that make the holiday festive.

The estimated cost of the annual food distribution is $70,000, or several thousand more than fundraising efforts have collected in the past several holiday seasons.

A gift from Roadrunner Markets has sustained the project for the past two Christmases and the Press staff’s hope is that the new website and the convenient and secure online giving opportunity it provides will boost contributions and help secure the future of the Christmas Box perpetually.

Johnson City Press Publisher Justin Wilcox said the website has been built to allow credit card donations to be deposited directly without any portion of the gift going to fees. The site will also generate electronic receipts for contributors’ tax deductible gifts to Christmas Box.

All transaction fees will be covered by the Johnson City Press, as are all administrative costs of Christmas Box, so that 100 percent of every donation will be spent on food.

A link to the website will be available at the Johnson City Press Christmas Box Facebook page, where regular updates on the progress of this year’s fundraising drive and food distribution will be posted regularly, beginning this week.

Wilcox encouraged everyone to visit the Facebook page, give it a “Like” and recommend it to their social media friends to help share the latest news about the Christmas Box and its need for the community’s ongoing support.

The Salvation Army will begin registering families and seniors in need of Christmas Box food and Angel Tree gifts in Carter, Unicoi and Washington County in mid-October.

Signup dates and locations and more information about the Christmas Box and how to help will be published in next Sunday’s newspaper and online at johnsoncitypress.com.

For those who prefer, tax deductible donations to the Johnson City Press Christmas Box may also be made by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605. For more information about the Christmas Box and how to help, call Johnson City Press Operations Manager Ron Tipton at 929-3111, ext. 3302.

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.