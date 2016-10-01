6th annual Oktoberfest featured 195 beers in craft bier garden

But the line of food trucks and vendors, a dog race, beer-holding contest and roller derby bolstered the 2016 celebration of craft beer and fall weather.

And the mild weather itself, backed by a cool breeze, played a starring role.

“The last couple of years we’ve had some rain problems, but we’re very pleased to see the (nice) weather,” said Robert Brents, a member of Superfly Fabulous Events and organizer of Oktoberfest.

“The crowd’s been spectacular. Everybody’s having a good time, the kids’ zone and the cider companies are doing well.”

While Brents and Superfly Fabulous Events made no unnecessary changes to this year’s Oktoberfest, he did say this year featured more hard ciders.

“We brought in Gypsy Circus Cider Company this year. We’re really focusing on the cider stuff right now,” Brents said. “We also moved moved the football house into Sleepy Owl (Brewery). We’ve tried to compact it and make it a little more dense.”

Inside Sleepy Owl, a crowd clad in orange gathered around the flat screen television watching the Tennessee Vols play the Georgia Bulldogs while enjoying their craft beer selection.

A short distance from Sleepy Owl’s front door, Treehouse!, a reggae and jam rock band, began warming up on top of a yellow school bus while a beer-holding competition, known as a Massdrugstemmen in Germany, had just begun.

According to Brents, this year’s festival drew 10,000 to 12,000 people to downtown Kingsport. Brents said about 6,000 people were inside the bier garden.

“We’ve had a sea of people out here. Looking at our ticket sales, we have a large amount of people from Knoxville, Asheville and Greeneville,” Brents said.

Not only did the significant influx of attendees boost local business sales, it helped commercial brewers network with each other and promote their brands.

Hops and Barley Mercantile, a local craft beer apparel company based in Greeneville, launched in March and owner Ben Murphy used Oktoberfest as an opportunity to spread his company’s name.

“These events help us tremendously, as far as networking and getting to know brewers,” Murphy said. “We meet so many people here that it gets our name out and branches our business out as far as Knoxville, Bristol, Johnson City, Kingsport and even Asheville.”

As far as the home brewers, most were happy just to witness people’s reactions to their concoctions.

“We have a good time with it. We love sharing what we make and getting people’s initial reactions,” said Brian Dickens, a member of the Tri-Cities Beer Alliance.

Just a few hours into the event, the Alliance’s peanut butter brew was already dry, but Dickens said many attendees were beginning to favor the raspberry saison.

Each person who entered was given a ticket to pass along to the brewer of their favorite beer. At the end of the day, the brewer with the most tickets was crowned the champion of Kingsport Oktoberfest.

Brents commended the City of Kingsport for making the festival what he considered an annual success.

“We do this in a lot of cities and in a lot of areas, but the city of Kingsport has just been fantastic,” Brents said.

