Earth Dreams provides wealth of sustainability knowledge

Whether it was learning about how to make a rain barrel or learning the proper technique for fly fishing, most people left the outdoor event with some extra bit of knowledge.

And that was the organizers’ goal.

“Water was our focus. I think that’s getting people to understand the issues around water. We wanted to give them that information and tools so they could be proactive,” said organizer Nancy Fischman.

“We also wanted to get people thinking about where they live, like the entire ecology of the place in terms of what they’re impact could be on the environment.”

Martha Padilla brought her 10-year-old son, Gabriel Padilla, to the festival and looked on as he got fishing lessons from Jack Sanders, a professor who teaches fly-fishing courses at East Tennessee State University.

“I think this is just a great experience for him. He’s always wanted to learn how to fish. I don’t like fishing that much, but (Sanders) has been really good at instructing him,” Martha Padilla said.

In a nearby tent, Lifetime Tennessee Master Gardener Joy Moore was showcasing her various caterpillars and speaking with guests one-on-one about various yard pollinators, like bees and butterflies.

“Most people just want to come and ask questions and not receive a formal presentation. Of course, the children — and adults, too — love the caterpillars. And they’re interested in what kinds of plants they need to grow for the butterflies,” Moore said.

Under another tent, several children sat cross-legged and listened attentively while Connie Deegan, a nature program coordinator for the city, gave a brief talk about amphibians and reptiles that live in creeks.

Deegan quizzed the group about various creatures that lived in local creeks and then told them a fact about each one.

Another group of kids were huddled around the arts and crafts tent, some added the finishing touches with water colors to a large mural while others got their face painted.

ETSU graduate Christopher Gullion began the day by sketching out the scenic mural, which included a waterfall and a bear, and then would get the children to contribute to the painting.

“I hope this is something that happens annually. I really do. I think that everybody is talking about some really important issues, like water conservation and recycling. Yeah, it’s really the community coming together and looking at these issues,” Gullion said.

Slocumb Galleries and Knoxville-based Jerry’s Ararama were among several businesses and organizations that donated to the event.

“What I’ve heard from attendees is they really like this event because of its focus and all the partners that we have, such as Boone Watershed Partnership. All the partners are very passionate about what they are doing,” Davis said.

The full slate of activities began at 10:30 a.m. with a water testing demonstration and wrapped up around 5 p.m.

Davis and Fischman said the event will continue annually and they hope to expand and add more sustainable practices.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.